Weather Aware

Winter blast to start the New Year, conditions quieter ahead

Brian Neben, Lexington Clipper-Herald
Brian Neben, Lexington Clipper-Herald

After the significant winter storm across the local area, readers will be happy to know the rest of the work week looks much quieter.

Upper level ridging aloft will begin building eastward across the region by Thursday in the wake of the winter storm system. This will be ahead of the next longwave trough that will move quickly ashore the West Coast. This system will progress quickly eastward across the area on Friday.

Moisture will be greatly limited as this feature crosses the area and conditions should remain dry.

There will be a bit of Arctic air that filters southward behind the system on Saturday, this will set back the gradual warming trend that is expected late this week and into the weekend.

Luckily this will be a brief shot of cold air as highs by Sunday and into Monday should rebound into the 30s for most of the area.

Day by day, Wednesday will be partly sunny with a high near 30; winds will be out of the northwest at 10 to 15 mph with gusts as high as 30. Thursday will be sunny with a high near 31, winds out of the northwest at 10 to 15 mph, gusts as high as 20 mph. Friday will be mostly sunny with a high near 32.

Saturday will be partly sunny with a high near 27 and Sunday will be mostly sunny with a high near 34.

Monday will be mostly sunny with a high near 35 degrees.

010423-lex-opn-brian-neben-mug

Brian Neben
