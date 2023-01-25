What is friendship?

Do you have a really good friend or maybe friends? What is the definition of a friend? I suppose that really depends on an individual’s perception or point of view.

In my younger days, I wanted to be friends with everyone. I wanted everyone to like me. I still remember back in elementary school the hurt that would seem to stab through your heart if you weren’t accepted into a group or accepted as a friend. Cliques start early folks. But at that point in my life, friendships were fluid-frienemies one day, besties the next. And that stabbing pain in your heart came and subsided quickly along with the ebb and flow of the relationship itself.

In high school and even college, it was much the same, just on a more subtle level. You wouldn’t have someone say to your face, “I don’t want to be friends with you” (or maybe you did), but their actions made it clear how they felt about you. Thankfully, by the time I was in high school starting to figure out who I was, and coming from a close knit, small class in a small high school, I don’t remember a lot of drama in friendships. I mean, I still wanted to be liked. Who doesn’t, but I was starting to develop a core group of friends and that was enough for me.

But then, as a young adult, as I got out into the working world, there was some of that same elementary feeling again. You want to fit it. You want to have friends. You want to be liked. And it is hard when you aren’t accepted. It hurts. And believe it or not, even at this young adult age, you will find there are still “mean girls” in the world. And whether they are literally girls or guys, they will cut you down and belittle you if in some way it makes them feel better about themselves. And even though at the same time you may be explaining this sort of behavior to your own children going through the same things in their friendships, it still hurts you as an adult.

Fortunately, that is also about the time in your life where you start to understand that it isn’t the number of friends you have to surround yourself with, but the quality of friends you surround yourself with. If you have a core group of friends that will laugh with you, cry with you, encourage you and kick your butt when you need it, then that is all that you need in life. You need the friend that is the first one you think of when you have good news to share. You need the friend that will sit on the other end of the phone just to listen to you cry so you know you’re not alone when life is hard. You need the friend you can text a stupid joke or meme with no explanation and know how hard they will laugh when they see it. You need the friend that even if you don’t agree on political views, religious beliefs, lifestyle choices or anything else, you can just agree to disagree and just move on or simply choose not to discuss it. You do that because you love them in so many other ways that you have no room to dislike them in the others.

I have been blessed throughout my life with really solid, long lasting friendship. But I have also have friendships that ended or just faded away. Sometimes that was my fault and sometimes we just outgrew each other. I’ve also been blessed with many new friendships in the last few years. Those people you’ve only know for a short while, but the “click” between you was almost immediate. It isn’t the length of time you’ve known each other that makes a friendship solid. It is the bond of trust and feeling of safety you have between you and the mutual acceptance of each other as you are.

If you have a large group of friends like that, you are lucky. If you have a small group of friends like that, you are lucky. And even if you only have a single person in your life like that, you are still lucky because quality will always be as or maybe even more important as quantity. Hold those friendships close. And make life for each other sunny side up.