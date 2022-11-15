Well below normal temperatures to remain entrenched all week

LEXINGTON

Well below normal temperatures will remain in place across the region for the entirety of the work week. With this cold air come several opportunities for mainly flurries or very light snow showers.

Per the National Weather Service – Hastings, the reason persistent below normal temperatures are expected is due to a persistent deep cyclonic flow and a highly amplified jet stream that will allow for cross-polar flow and a continuous funnel of Arctic air into large sections of the continental United States.

What makes this even more impressive, from a local climate perspective, is that there is no significant snow cover to help tamp down temperatures; it’s all being done by the transport of Arctic air.

Forecast temperatures for Friday are particularly close to respective cold records. Also worth noting is that Thursday looks breezy, gusts around 40-45 mph and elevated winds will continue into Friday morning, likely driving wind chills down to zero or negative 10. This is fairly impressive for weather pre-Thanksgiving with no snow cover to aid it.

In concert with the various surges of cold air will come several shortwave troughs and at least chances for flurries or light snow showers. Models have hinted at Thursday night into Friday morning being a chance for more organized light snow potential, but high pressure could force the system south of our area.

Moderating temperatures should start around the weekend or early next week. The days leading up to Thanksgiving could be in the mid-40s to low 50s.

Day to day, Wednesday will be sunny with a high near 34, winds will be out of the northwest at 10 to 15 mph. Thursday will be partly sunny with a high near 32, winds will be breezy. There is a chance for snow flurries before noon.

Friday will be mostly sunny with a high down near 27. Saturday will be sunny with a high near 37 and Sunday will be sunny with a high near 47 degrees.