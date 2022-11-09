I FaceTime with 2 of my 3 children every Sunday. Most of the conversations are pretty general with how our weeks went and them just indulging a mother’s need to actually see their faces, and in Jared’s case, the faces and antics of DJ and Patrick. Today as we visited, Jared said, “Mom, do you realize it was 14 years ago next Friday (Nov 4) that you took me to the airport when I left for the Air Force?” What he may not realize is that it was a day I will never forget. And although I’m still proud of the way I held it together on the outside, I was crumbling on the inside having just gone through the hardest case of letting go that I’d ever been through.

I have always considered myself a patriotic person. I stand and put my hand over my heart when the flag passes in the parade. I sing the National Anthem before sporting events. I attend Memorial Day and Veteran’s Day programs. I do all that I can to be a good citizen of my city, state and country. But that year Veteran’s Day changed for me. On November 4 2008 I became a military mother.

After some thought, research and soul searching my youngest son, Jared decided that college was not his path, and that the Air Force was. The protective mother side of me overtook the patriotic citizen side for several months when, as a family, we discussed the pros and cons of this decision. I offered alternative plans, dug in my heels and even whined a bit, but his decision was made to enlist. Then that August we attended the air show at Offutt Air Force Base and things changed. He pointed things out to me and explained the history. He showed me the air craft that he would be working on. Suddenly I saw a young man excited about his future and what he could contribute to his country. He was in his element. I realized this was his path.

Even with that realization, it still wasn’t an easy transition. During his eight weeks of basic training he craved letters from home faster than we could write them. He didn’t care what we wrote about. He was just hungry for any information about home. Phone calls were few and far between. But as all things do, this time passed. We took a family trip to San Antonio for his graduation in January and the reunion was wonderful, days passing way too quickly.

From there he went to Mississippi, then back to Texas to finish his schooling. In August he was finally able to come home for a visit. Although he was glad to be “home”, family had to share his time with all the friends he so badly wanted to see as well. As in January, time passed too quickly and it was time for him to leave for his assigned post-Moody Air Force Base near Valdosta Georgia. Since then he has been stationed at several different bases including Lakenheath AFB in England and an 8 month deployment in Afghanistan. Now he is back in Mississippi as part of the pilot program working hard, learning more and becoming a professional at what he does, finally realizing the dream that took him to this path-becoming a pilot.

As much as Jared’s decision, changed things for him and for our family, we are lucky. In for last several years he has been safe on American soil. I am friends with mothers whose children are either overseas serving or just starting their basic training. The situations are different, but the mothers’ prayers are the same. I am well aware that one day another deployment will come and I may share their same prayer for my son again.

So this Veteran’s Day, as I have for the last 14 years, I’m thinking of things with a different perspective. I’m thinking beyond the history and facts that I learned in text books. I’m thinking beyond what I’ve seen or read in the news about military actions, conflicts and wars. I’m thinking of the young men and women in this country who throughout history have chosen the same path as my son. I have a new found respect for those who served and the families they left behind. I’m thinking of the mothers who have felt the same way as I do, hearts filled with concern and pride at the same time. I also know I will be fine and he will thrive. I am proud to be a military mother and that keeps me sunny side up.