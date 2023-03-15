The struggle is real after the time change this last Sunday–my mind and body are rebelling and will continue to do so for several days.

While I do appreciate the longer days and the opportunity to get more done outside later in the evenings, it takes a while to compensate for the loss of sleep in the morning.

As I told Dan, the “spring forward” time change doesn’t always sit well with me. In the evening, my body feels like it can’t possibly be that late–I am all bright-eyed and bushy-tailed until after 11:00 p.m. I am ready to rock and roll and don’t even feel all that tired. I actually have to force myself to go to bed at night. Even after I go to bed I sometimes lay there looking at the clock thinking of all the things that I need to be working on the following day. I tell myself, “girl, you need to go to sleep. You know you are going to regret this in the morning.” But it doesn’t seem to matter.

Finally I am able to close my eyes and go to sleep. Rolling over in the morning I squint at the clock (without my glasses everything is blurry). I think “oh, it’s probably only about 5:00 o’clock.” Oh no. It is now 6:00 o’clock and time to get up and get going. I moan, “no way! It can’t be that time already–it’s not possible!” I am now paying for that time that I stayed up late the night before.

Blinking a few more times I am able to discern that yes, it is definitely past time to get up. How can this be? Didn’t I just lay down to go to sleep? Why is this time change so hard to get adjusted to?

In my opinion I wish they would keep the time one way or the other and not change it back and forth. We are only on standard time for four and a half months and then we are back to daylight savings time. Why not keep it the same all year round? The time changes are always hard on our children (trust me, I am a preschool teacher, I know) and on our livestock. If you have ever been around dairy cattle who are used to being milked at a certain time every day you will understand this. It even messes up things for our dogs who are used to being fed at a certain time of the day.

Hopefully our leaders will take pity on us and will institute a policy to not change the time back and forth every year. Although I assume that all of those who provide us with caffeine–coffee growers, coffee shops, soda pop manufacturers etc., probably hope that the time change continues on to infinity. Vats of coffee are probably consumed over the first few days of a time change–putting a smile on the face of owners of coffee shops all across the United States.