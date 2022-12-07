Two rounds of winter weather could impact area this week

This week looks to feature persistent seasonably colder weather, but not freezing, while there are two distinct chances for winter precipitation owning to a fairly active upper air pattern.

Looking at the large scale upper air pattern, things remain fairly zonal up until Wednesday evening as a progressive but strong shortwave trough quickly ejects out of the desert southwest and across the heart of the central Plains, likely strengthening and developing a mid-level closed low as it moves through. This will be accompanied at the surface by a cold front passage, per the National Weather Service-Hastings.

The area will see a brief period of weak ridging and more zonal flow until another upper disturbance potentially brings more chances for precipitation around Sunday.

The concern for the Wednesday night system is the impacts it could have to the Thursday travel commute. As of Monday, there is still uncertainty in the fine details, it appears likely that freezing drizzle and some snow accumulations will be possible. Stay tuned for forecast updates.

As for the Sunday precipitation potential, trends have been holding in the latest model runs that there could be precipitation chances for the daytime into the evening. However, some models trend colder and bring light snow, while others stay warmer and are more supportive of rain and a wintery mix.

As for temperatures during the week, it will truly be a persistent pattern of not overly cold but not overly mild temperatures through the forecast period. In other words, this is nothing unusual and right in line with early December standards. Some models are hinting the next work week could be on the colder side, but there is plenty of uncertainty that far out.

Luckily, through the rest of the work week there does not appear to be concerns for strong winds, gusts over 40 mph and the higher-end fire danger is less, owning to the chilly temperatures.

Day by day, Wednesday looks to be mostly sunny with a high near 42; winds will be out of the southwest at 5 to 10 mph in the morning, shifting to east northeast later. During the evening there is a 20 percent chance of snow after 1 a.m., lows will be around 18.

Thursday will be partly sunny with a high near 38; there is a 50 percent chance of snow before 1 p.m. During the evening there is a chance for rain, snow and freezing rain before 7 p.m.

Friday will be sunny with a high near 41. Saturday will be mostly sunny with a high near 43 and Sunday will be sunny with a high near 41 degrees.