It’s a blessing when hope merges with truth.

When what we looked forward to with confidence becomes reality, deep satisfaction is experienced.

After the door closed to raising children, my husband and I tried to find a way to keep our lives moving forward.

There came a time when we needed to step out of the past into the present and press on.

Residual pain accompanied each step but as we lived in the renewal of sunrise, we bravely faced each day with increasing hope.

It was during this time that someone admonished, “You need children. You’ll be lonely in your old age. You won’t have anyone care about you, no one to care for you.”

Sometimes we speak out of our own fears.

I smiled and told her that my students would not forsake me, they would be there for me. I assured her that I would not be alone.

It’s deeply satisfying when hope becomes reality.

Today I am thinking of a former student who’s traveling a long rough road.

Through the years we’ve developed a special friendship sharing prayers and words of timely encouragement.

She’s found herself empty. Lonely. Afraid, struggling each day to find hope.

She recently shared that finding joy in the small moments is slowly returning, especially when she focuses on the moment.

“God is almost pushing me to take the next step, and the next step, and the next step.”

When the sun rises and we’re still breathing, there’s something that God has called us to do.

We must look outside ourselves into the interests and pain of others to be present.

If we are present, we can develop relationships.

If we develop relationships, we can become friends.

If we become friends, we hopefully stay through the tough times.

If we stay through the tough times, we’re true friends for life.

Miss B