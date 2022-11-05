To the Board of Directors and Executive Staff of CNPPID

I want to thank you again, for past and present service to south central Nebraska. I understand these roles are filled with an endless dedication to improving the area and countless hours of thankless work. However, as a young aspiring producer, and an apprentice in learning about community leadership and change, let me share my observations of the Central-Dawson merger process.

First and foremost, I observed a blatant disrespect for the thoughts and opinions of the most important stakeholders, the water users in the district you were elected to serve. Up until this point in my life, I had not experienced that in such a strong and profound way in a rural area. During my time in urban settings, I saw and experienced this often- it was a different style of leadership- one in which results mattered more than anything else. A dizzying amount of disconnect and relationship between elected leader and constituent. On Monday, Oct. 24, the Central Public Power Board disregarded the request to postpone the vote. This signaled to the community that tradition is a bygone, results matter above all else.

A group of elected leaders who had “information and knowledge” made a decision without the support of their neighbors. A decision was made to go against the old saying a mentor once shared with me, “If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together”. There were mere weeks between the final phase of the merger and the consolidation vote. This left little time for constituents to review the entirety of the plan and to consider its merits and downfalls. A message that seemed to communicate — “we know better” and we’re not interested in your opinions.

Last but not least, I observed an important vote happen during the most critical time of year for the producers this merger will impact. A decision I won’t say much about, but that signals the level of respect given.

The results you were clearly seeking have been determined, and as a result, long-term damage to trust has occurred. This has influenced the way I view community leadership in our local communities and will forever alter my future decision making.

What is done is done, but the rushed public process and a generation changing vote during harvest, will forever stain the legacy of this new public power district.

Tanner Nelson

Bertrand