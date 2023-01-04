 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Miss B

Tidings of great comfort and love

  • 0
010423-lex-opn-miss-b-photo1
File photo

Gift-giving is one of the more important reasons of the holiday season.

The gifts we receive are given in love especially when the gifts are from above.

This holiday two friends received gifts from heaven signs that a family member was near.

Death may have taken away the physical presence of their loved one, but not their spirit.

Love keeps the connection strong.

Can our loved ones see what we are doing? Can they send us messages or signs of their presence?

My friends would say yes!

The week before Christmas, Ricki was driving home from shopping.

Instead of listening to favorite podcasts, she tuned into Christmas music.

People are also reading…

The treasured melodies put her in the holiday spirit.

Her favorite Christmas hymn played.

As she sang the lyrics to Silent Night a second voice joined hers.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Goosebumps covered her from head to toe.

The voice was of her deceased grandfather. He used to sing Silent Night to her when she was a young girl.

She knew it was her grandpa because he sang off-key in spirit as he did when he was alive.

Ricki began to cry.

The unexpected gift filled her with awe and sweet Christmas truth that her grandpa was near.

Days before Christmas, Sue wrapped her family’s Christmas gifts at the dining room table.

She smiled, pointing to a lone heart made from twine lying on the holiday-themed tablecloth.

The heart had a loop at the top with the ends crossing at the bottom. Her mother’s signature heart.

“Look who’s been here. It’s nice to know that Mom is with me this Christmas.”

The day Sue found the signature heart was the day she buried her mother one year ago.

When our loved ones die the love connection remains because love transcends death.

And when heaven allows, they send us tidings of great comfort and reassurance to let us know they are near.

Miss B

+1 
010423-lex-opn-diane-yeutter-mug

Diane Yeutter
0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Together, we’ve grown Nebraska

Together, we’ve grown Nebraska

Last week, we celebrated the arrival of Nebraska’s 2022 Silver Shovel. This prestigious national award recognizes states that have successfull…

2022 was a doozy

2022 was a doozy

It’s time to close out 2022. My Grandpa Malone told me years ago that the older you get, the faster times goes. I’m at the point in my life wh…

Wall Street Journal: The House pretends to call in sick

Wall Street Journal: The House pretends to call in sick

The House of Representatives spent Dec. 23 passing the $1.65 trillion omnibus spending blowout, and the bill is loaded with earmarks and pet priorities from health care to public lands that few members have bothered to read. This is no way to run a government, and compounding the embarrassment is that half of the lawmakers had already ditched Washington for the holidays.

Intertwined

Intertwined

This past weekend saw me taking part in two very different events: leading a memorial service on Saturday and taking part in my mom’s 80th bir…

Restive January

Restive January

There is no doubt that I love everything about the Christmas season: the decorating, the baking, the present hunting, the family time, program…