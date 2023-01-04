Tidings of great comfort and love

Gift-giving is one of the more important reasons of the holiday season.

The gifts we receive are given in love especially when the gifts are from above.

This holiday two friends received gifts from heaven signs that a family member was near.

Death may have taken away the physical presence of their loved one, but not their spirit.

Love keeps the connection strong.

Can our loved ones see what we are doing? Can they send us messages or signs of their presence?

My friends would say yes!

The week before Christmas, Ricki was driving home from shopping.

Instead of listening to favorite podcasts, she tuned into Christmas music.

The treasured melodies put her in the holiday spirit.

Her favorite Christmas hymn played.

As she sang the lyrics to Silent Night a second voice joined hers.

Goosebumps covered her from head to toe.

The voice was of her deceased grandfather. He used to sing Silent Night to her when she was a young girl.

She knew it was her grandpa because he sang off-key in spirit as he did when he was alive.

Ricki began to cry.

The unexpected gift filled her with awe and sweet Christmas truth that her grandpa was near.

Days before Christmas, Sue wrapped her family’s Christmas gifts at the dining room table.

She smiled, pointing to a lone heart made from twine lying on the holiday-themed tablecloth.

The heart had a loop at the top with the ends crossing at the bottom. Her mother’s signature heart.

“Look who’s been here. It’s nice to know that Mom is with me this Christmas.”

The day Sue found the signature heart was the day she buried her mother one year ago.

When our loved ones die the love connection remains because love transcends death.

And when heaven allows, they send us tidings of great comfort and reassurance to let us know they are near.

Miss B