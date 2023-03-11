I don’t remember what number of the Legislators in Lincoln that are trying to pass but it is the Voter Act where we have to have an ID in order to vote. To me, that is unconstitutional! In the first amendment it says nothing should impede our free voting.

If I would have to go out and buy and ID that I would have to show that is not right and if I didn’t have an ID that is saying I can’t vote. That is law is taking away my right and that is not right.

Call your legislator and voice your opinion, remember nothing should take that right from me.

Nola Reed

Lexington