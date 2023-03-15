This has been a long winter. And yes, I can hear my Nebraska friends boo and hiss as a now Arizonan I complain about the winter. No, it hasn’t been “Nebraska cold”, but it certainly has been extremely “Arizona cold”.

Someone told me recently that the reason we are all complaining about winter down here this year is because we normally only feel “winter” from about late January until early March. But this year December and January were colder and wetter than normal so the feeling is that we’ve been dealing with it longer, AKA, forever, this year. We’ve had a lot of rainy, cloudy days and wind. Last week we even had snow! From my house I can see the Superstition Mountains and the mountain tops were covered in snow. Here at my house, the “snow”, was just a dusting on top of my car. It’s not even really called snow. Its call graupel and it’s more like a crushed ice consistency. ADOT definitely doesn’t need to get out the snow plows to clear it from the roads, but it can make things a bit slick and it feels very cold by Arizona standards for sure. And, yes, I have complained about it.

Then I went home to Nebraska for a week in February. I was reminded to temper my Arizona gripes about cold weather. We didn’t go out much but, the day I accompanied Taylor to a doctor appointment, the wind chill was -21. -21! That cut straight into this old lady’s bones. I was also reminded about winter driving while I was home. Although limited to quick trips to the store or doctor appointments, time needed to be scheduled to warm up the car for baby and mommy before we left. Thankfully, besides cold, the weather was decent with no storms while I was home. Still I remembered to drive with caution and leave space between cars while stopping just in case the street was a little slick. I also had to use my best Grandpa Butch voice to remind those children of mine that it is just as easy to keep the top half of the gas tank full as it is to keep the bottom half full. Nobody wants to get stranded in the winter unprepared, but especially not with a baby.

Looking ahead to warmer days, I often get asked how I stand the heat of the summer here. The truth is that you adapt to it pretty quickly. Just as one might choose not to go out in the Nebraska winter, Arizonans usually choose not to be outside too much in the summer. We are the opposite of Nebraskans. Out tans fade in the summer, well, at least for some of us.

I remember the first summer that I moved here and the weather man was talking about the “high humidity” during monsoon season which is June and July. It was 13%. I nearly laughed my way off the sofa. Scoff, scoff! 13%? Good grief. That’s nothing. Later that same summer for the 4th of July, I went to Texas to see my kids there. I was quickly reminded of Midwestern humidity. The kind that melts your face off as soon as you open the door. Dripping, wet, sticky, sweaty humidity. Since that summer though, I have adapted to Arizona summers enough to tell the difference between the normal dry heat and the humidity. It’s still not as bad as home, but I feel it.

Truth is, no matter where you live, one can always find a way to complain about the weather. Seems we are never satisfied. Although I stand by my decision to roll around in sunshine for the majority of the year rather than scoop snow for even part of the year, there are still things I miss about Nebraska weather. I miss the changing seasons, the trees budding, grass greening up, leaves falling and maybe even snow, but just a little bit. The kind of pretty snow that you can watch from inside by your fireplace. I miss a good Midwestern thunderstorm and the fresh smell that comes afterward. When it rains here in the summer, the smell is just wet sand, not nearly as sweet as home. I miss watching things grow. Cactus and desert brush don’t change much throughout the year.

Next week I will head back to Nebraska for more Grammy time with Luna Rae. Per the forecast, it will be our first warmer weather here finally reaching the upper 70s. Nebraska looks like it will be warming up too to the 40s and 50s. The lower temperatures of Nebraska are worth it for the Grammy time. But at least it looks like spring finally may be coming for all of us. We’ll enjoy that for a few weeks before we all start complaining about the heat. Go figure. But at least the upcoming sunshine will keep us sunny side up for a little while.