When children are growing, developing and learning to talk, they ask a lot of questions. Sometimes it can be overwhelming listening to them all. Often it doesn’t really do any good to try answering their questions because they then just have more questions about your answer. Maybe I’m going through a second childhood because I seem to be at the age where I ask myself a lot of questions. “Where did that bruise come from? What did I come in here for? How did I manage to do that? Now what? Really?” and the universally repeated, “What the hell?”

“Where did that bruise come from?” As a kid I was a bit of a tomboy. I played outside on the farm, usually in places I wasn’t supposed to be and I have a few scars to prove it. As I grew older I participated in high school sports and had a few sprained ankles and twisted knees and such, but luckily no broken bones or anything. I was no superstar, but I held my own on the court. Now if I accidentally swipe the corner of my desk as I walk by, my hip hurts for days. I manage to bang my arm on doorknobs, catch my foot getting into a car and the other day I banged my head on the cupboard above my bed while I was making it. Where did all my former athleticism and tomboy dexterity go? That’s probably the real question I should be asking.

“What did I come in here for?” Daily. It happens daily. It happens at work. It happens at home. It’s often accompanied by, “What was I looking for?” That last one can even happen out in public. Also thrown in might be, “Where is it?” or “Where did I leave it?” Both of those quite embarrassing as you are pushing your key fob horn in order to find your car in a public parking lot.

“How did I manage that?” This phrase usually is emoted when you catch your sleeve, pocket or belt loop on the same doorknob you banged your arm into earlier. Or it could be when you fumble your toast and it lands on the floor butter side down. Or, while in the bathroom, any object you may be holding in your hand that could fall and land anywhere in that bathroom instead splashes right into the toilet. You know, one big splash, just like the space capsule reentry landing in the ocean. SPLASH! Side note: That “splash” incident might be the one point where your youthful athleticism, dexterity and speed return as you quickly retrieve said object out of the hopefully clean porcelain receptacle.

“Now what?” This one can be spoken in either a whisper or a yell depending on the circumstance. It usually happens on the days where you feel like you are chasing your own tail, getting nothing accomplished or nothing is going right. There is always that one, last thing, the straw that broke the camel’s back so to speak. You really aren’t looking for an answer. You already know the “what”. It might also be accompanied by, “What else could go wrong?” or “What does he/she want now” or some other colorful verbiage.

“Really?” The word ‘really’ isn’t actually a question on its own, but it falls closely in the same category as, “Now what?” It’s a question when someone gives you more work to do when you think you are almost done. “Really?” It’s spoken when you are cleaning up your yard and the wind comes up and blows all those leaves right back where they were to begin with. “Really?” And it is often uttered in a more robust tone when the driver speeding up behind you decides he needs to be ahead of you, in your lane and then decides to slow down. “REALLY??” But maybe that’s just me.

And lastly, “What the hell?” This short and concise little phrase can stand alone or accompany any of the questions noted previously. In response to a sudden, loud noise, “What the hell?” As a reaction to hearing something that you just can’t believe-“What the hell?” Or combined-“Where did that bruise come from? What the hell?” “Really? What the hell?” And sometimes, just for emphasis, “What the actual hell?” I’m sure my mother wouldn’t be very proud of the number of times I mutter this question or at least think it on the daily.

So, yeah. I’m back in some sort of morphed toddler/senior stage of my life wandering around asking all kinds of questions. But at least I can still answer most of them myself. That’s a good thing, right? Right? I’m just going to keep thinking that to keep any future questionable days sunny side up.