Dan and I celebrated our 34th wedding anniversary this last Sunday, March 5. The weather was much nicer this year than it was all those years ago. I think Sunday’s temperature was close to 60 degrees, and in 1989 it was 17 degrees with a swift wind blowing out of the north. Only one picture was taken with us and our wedding party standing outside the church. We tried to smile, but we were all shaking and shivering. The photographer asked if we wanted to take any more photos. Shaking our heads, teeth chattering, we all headed to our cars to go to the reception. One was enough, we decided.

I found a super cute card that I got for Dan this year. It was a Hallmark card and the front was made to look like an old book cover. At the top of the card it said, “The Story of Us” and at the bottom was a picture of a knight in shining armor and his fair maiden standing next to him. The card itself was a couple of pages long, and it was written in the manner of the fairy tales of old.

It began, “once upon a time two people met, fell in love, and decided to spend forever together. But they didn’t stop there.” At the beginning every relationship is filled with promise, and you look forward to the future with great expectation. I was very young when we got married (18) so I was a little naive in just about everything. I spent a ton of time on the phone with my mom asking for advice and recipes–I’m sure she got tired of answering my phone calls. I learned a lot of things about Dan that I didn’t know before. One small thing was that he absolutely loathes scalloped potatoes out of a box. I found that after trying to feed them to him several times. He kept eating less and less of them, and then finally he said, “I don’t like these at all. I would rather eat the box.” Note to self, do not prepare those for Dan ever again.

The anniversary card continued, “soon they set out on a great journey, seeking their own happily ever after. Along the way they faced a few dragons, explored new territory, and were thrust into adventures they never saw coming.” One thing we couldn’t foresee happened only 27 days into our marriage, and that was the loss of my best friend Tammy to a car accident. You are never prepared for tragedy, and that was a very difficult time. Since then we have lost Dan’s mom and my dad to cancer, and his dad to an airplane crash. Those are some of the dragons that we faced along the way.

But we have had great adventures too: welcoming five children into our family (and multiple four-legged babies as well), celebrating holidays and birthdays together, supporting the kids in their activities, celebrating graduations, and watching the kids step out on their own. And we can’t forget all the moves–any couple that has moved as many times as we have and is still together is probably a miracle in itself!

The card finishes with “my favorite love story of all time is the one we keep writing together day by day.” And it is truly the little things that make up a life. Every piece, good and bad, joy and sorrow, laughter and tears, woven together in a story all our own.