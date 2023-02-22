I’ve come to the realization that life is a series of steps. Some steps are forward, some backward and some are a march in place. Throughout one’s life, we alternate and change what series of steps we are taking and what direction we are moving in all the time.

In the natural progression of life, when we are the right age & strength we learn to walk with the help and encouragement of our parents. We are wobbly and unsure, but we are determined. We don’t quit because it’s hard. We keep trying and we soon discover as our legs become stronger and our balance more sure that walking gives us extra freedom. Much to the chagrin of our parents we find the steps we take once we’ve learned to walk can take us where we’ve never been. As toddlers we don’t stop to think where we are stepping might cause us harm or be dangerous. That’s why our parents are there to watch us, to protect us and to teach us that we must be careful in the steps we take. We must step with care, be aware of our surroundings and watch out for the dangers that we may walk into.

Beyond the steps of learning to walk, we also continue another natural progression of steps in our lives-beginning school, graduating from high school, leaving home for college, another graduation, finding a soul mate, buying a house, starting a family, and beginning a career. All of these steps are considered “normal”. But some of us move to different steps, breaking away from the norm. Our steps are “out of order” according to some. Does it make our steps wrong? No. It just makes our steps, our path different. Our steps may not be in a straight line. They may be a zig zag, a weave or even a circle, but they are still the steps that create our own path. And sometimes, when we are happy, the steps may turn into a dance, spinning in circles with our arms outstretched until we become dizzy like children spinning in the summer sun. Whether fast or slow, they are all eventually steps forward.

At times something happens in life that makes us step back. Perhaps it’s the death of a loved one or the end of a relationship. It could be the loss of a job, a home or anything else that can stop our forward progress. Life may knock us back several steps. Two steps forward, one step back. We can feel that the effort to move forward once again is just too hard, but slowly, in time most of us do begin to step or trudge forward. It may be difficult. It may be painful and we may even need help to steady ourselves, but, just as when we were toddlers, the human spirit within us all drives us to dig in, overcome what knocked us back and again strive to move forward with our steps.

Just as we know that a lifetime brings a series of steps both forward and back, there will be times that we are stuck, marching in place. We are afraid to move. Perhaps it is the monotony of routine, an empty relationship, the drudge of a dead end job, illness or injury. The past may be too painful, but the future is too scary. Yet marching in place gets us nowhere. Marching in place for too long wears the dirt beneath your feet away and soon you are digging a hole. Eventually we all make the decision to remain within the darkness that marching in place has created or we decide to go forward again, no matter how scary and climb out of the hole that we ourselves have created.

In my lifetime I have taken all of these steps, forward, in place and even dancing in circles. Hindsight is 20/20 they say and as we look back we will see, for better or worse, in pain or in pleasure, the series of steps we have taken in our lives have brought us to the place we are today. It has made us the people that we are. We have lived. We have learned. We have even found reasons to dance. So consider all possibilities wisely as you take your steps. Whether they are great strides or baby steps or even your best dance moves, keep them forever moving forward because that will keep you sunny side up.