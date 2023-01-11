The speed of time

I was still awake after midnight on New Year’s Eve. I mean . . . I was home, in my jammies, cuddled under a blanket in the butt bowl nest of my sofa, but I was awake. However, I did note on my Facebook that 11:59 PM and 12:01 AM looked very much the same and with that observation went to bed.

One could say that time is relevant although in scientific terms it is constant. There are 60 seconds in every minute. There are 60 minutes in every hour and 24 hours in every day. That never changes. It is constant. But in one’s mind, time can at least seem very relevant. If you are a child waiting to blow out your birthday candle, but must wait until the family’s extended rendition of the “Happy Birthday Song” has concluded, that seems to be forever. In the constant of time, it is only a few seconds, minutes at best. If you are excited about the coming of Christmas or a vacation or any other special event, the days can seem to pass slowly. If you are having a terrible day at work and waiting for that final clock out whistle to blow, the time will drag. However, if you are trying to make a deadline for work, there is never enough time and the day’s conclusion comes too quickly.

Time is relative. Over the Christmas break, I was with Taylor Rae for the better part of a week. But now that’s she’s returned home I find myself wondering where that time went. Now I have to wait until March to see her and Fernando again and meet Beanie who will arrive in February. Although I’m already counting the days, that seems like forever away.

Jared David and DJ were supposed to come during the break for just a few short days as well, but thanks to the airline kerfuffle that affected so many people’s holidays, at the last minute they were unable to come. Although I was disappointed when he called saying he was trying to make other arrangements, I just told him not to come. The added stress compared to the time they actually got to be here was not worth it. I actually told one of my children not to come. It was awful and I wasn’t the only one disappointed at that turn of fate. So as we FaceTimed today, I said to DJ, “Well bud, we just need to start planning another time to get together soon.” To that Jared responded that the next 7-8 months would be pretty busy. I know this is true as he’s in his pilot training, but it was still hard to hear. That would mean a whole year or more between me seeing him and his family and probably Adam Tyler as well. Curse these children for growing up to have their own lives and responsibilities! Sure makes it hard on this momma and grammy.

So now Christmas is over and I’m into the second half of my break before returning to school. I have a long list of things I’d like to accomplish. You know what that means. The time will go fast. Yet as I snuggle in the aforementioned butt bowl of my sofa on these unusually damp and chilly Arizona January days, I think to myself, “I’ve got time”. Then bedtime rolls around again with another rather unproductive day in the rearview mirror. It’s a vicious cycle. How can time go so fast and so slow at the same time? Explain that scientists!

Whether it’s fast or slow, here are some truths about time that I’ve learned during my trips around the sun. Time spent in anticipation of and preparation for an upcoming holiday or event helps make that event even better. Watching the clock doesn’t change the speed at which it moves. There will always be chores and deadlines and there is never enough time for either so quit worrying about it because there is always time tomorrow and if there isn’t, it probably wasn’t that important in the first place. Time for self-reflection and rest is never wasted. You are not lazy. You are tired. Times with the people you love are the best times and they will always go too fast. So schedule those times. Make them a priority because there will always be time for the other, less important stuff. Finally take the time to enjoy every day and find a reason to be grateful for what that time has given you. It will leave you feeling sunny side up.