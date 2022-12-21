The music of Christmas

There is so much to love about this time of year. There are the lights, the decorations, the joy of giving and, yes, even the snow-for me, just from afar now.

Christmas Eve in my family included last minute preparations for Christmas day. Baking and as much Christmas dinner prep as could be completed the day before was in the works. Various family members would sneak off to bedrooms, Christmas wrap in tow to finish wrapping their gifts. But all of the hard work had to be completed in time for church that evening. As a family we would make the drive to town and join the others of our congregation to celebrate the birth of Christ-the reason for the season. Although we were raised attending church, there is still something different, something special about a Christmas Eve service. Maybe it’s the décor. Maybe it’s the candle light. But for me, a big part of it is the music.

In my family, all of us were blessed with the ability to carry a tune. My mother sang and played the piano, self-taught, and would often play while my sisters and I, and occasionally my brother would all sing. It didn’t happen every day, but my memories of when it did are vivid. My mother encouraged us to love music. My brother and I took piano lessons and participated in the band, but singing is what really stuck with me. Over the years I’ve sung in high school competitions, weddings, programs and plays, for church and don’t forget karaoke! Today all three of my children have musical talent both instrumentally and vocally and my daughter and I still enjoy singing harmony whenever we can.

When Christmas music begin to play in the stores and on the radio (even though sometimes it might feel a tad premature), you still can’t help feeling the joy of the season. We’ve had Christmas music playing in our office for the last several weeks now and will continue to play it until our Christmas break. That music just brings a whole different feel to the atmosphere.

Christmas music has a familiarity for most people. If you begin to play a Christmas carol, many people will recognize it within the first few notes. And even if you don’t know all the lyrics, most people can muddle through a Christmas carol. Probably at one time or another in your life, you’ve had the opportunity to go caroling and whether you can carry a tune or not, these are the songs we can all sing at the top of our voices.

There are few things more profound than the sound of many voices raised as one. If you attended any sort of community Christmas concert I’m sure you have felt that. I know I have. But whether it is the music of a large choir, a small group or a single child, music is something that comes from the heart and at Christmas time most of all.

All music can have an emotional impact as you listen or sing, but Christmas music goes even deeper. It resurrects those memories of Christmases past. In a small, magical way, it brings those we have lost back. I lost my mother 30 years ago, but as I sing the carols and hymns of Christmas, I see her. I feel her with me. I know she is there. I sometimes find myself a bit choked up as I sing, still missing her.

So during this Christmas season I will sing. I will sing the familiar songs that give me comfort. I will harmonize with those around me if they are willing and enjoy the collective sound that we share with one another. I will sing thankful for the blessings that have been and the hope for what lies ahead. I will sing in gratitude for the tiny baby born in that stable who gives me that hope for the future. I will sing for me. I will sing for my mom. And it will keep me sunny side up. Merry Christmas everyone.