“If I’d known how much fun grandkids were, I’d have had them first”-author unknown. Unknown, but so wise.

I’ve talked often about raising my children. It is easy to do that now because they are all grown adults. I can look back and reminisce about the wonderful parts. But when you are in it, in the trenches, in the midst of just making sure the being that you brought into this world survives another day, then it is harder to see the wonderful parts. Truthfully you have good days, even great ones. There are days you are filled with so much pride and love and wonder and you just feel like you are killing the whole parenting thing. Then there are the days when you understand why some species eat their young.

But with grandparenting you get mostly only good. You get to skip most of the messy parts.

Now I’m no expert on being a grandparent, but I am on grandchild number 3 so I do have a little experience. They are now 6 years old, 3 years old and nearly 1 month old-2 boys and one girl. Of course they are all exceptional and perfect and the cutest kiddos in the world. If I didn’t say that I would be breaking the number one rule in the grandparent code of conduct.

David or DJ as we call him is six and smart as a whip. When we talk each week I’m in wonder of how much he’s grown in just seven days. But his parents always tell me that he’s still one of the smallest ones in his class. He is, in fact, a clone of his father. His daddy was also tiny and wiry. At this same age, he too could move and bend much like a wet noodle. DJ is smart, so smart. When he started school I was a little worried about him because sitting really wasn’t his thing. (Like his daddy, remember?) But he soaks up information like a sponge. In Kindergarten he loved math and science and now as a first grader he has taken off with reading. When he was born I told the kids that I wanted to be “Grammy”. When he was first learning to talk, he dubbed me “Drammy” and I loved that even more. I’m telling you, he is a brilliant child.

Patrick or Paddy just turned three. He had a pretty rough start to life being born 3-months premature and spending his first 5-months in the hospital. Although he’s still working on some areas where he’s behind, he is the cutest, most adorable and precious kiddo. He always wants to see me when we FaceTime. Although he might not be able to say some words yet, he most definitely understands everything you are saying. Who needs to talk anyway? Way too much of that in this world. But he’s getting there. And even though what he says may be mostly in a whisper, he has the most enthusiastic and loud “BYE” as we finish our calls along with waves and blown kisses. It’s the best.

Both boys are Jared and Kate’s sons. I remember thinking when DJ was born and I held him, “I’m holding my baby’s baby”. It was quite a feeling.

On Valentine’s Day, grandchild number 3 arrived-Luna Rae or Luna Bean or maybe just Beanie. I haven’t decided on her handle yet. She belongs to my final baby, Taylor Rae and her husband Fernando. She made her momma work to get her here and it was a bit scary. She was quite comfy and in no hurry to be born. So after a failed induction, two epidurals, hours of pushing, a C-section and an additional surgery for mommy due to complications, Luna came into our world. And even though the way of her birth was not one iota of what her parents had planned, she still turned out beautiful and perfect and I can already tell that she’s gifted. Grammies know these things.

“It’s funny what happens when you become a grandparent. You start to act all goofy and do things you never thought you’d do. It’s terrific.”-Mike Krzyzewski. Very true Coach K. Being their Grammy keeps me sunny side up.