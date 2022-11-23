The gratitude jar

Thanksgiving week-the time of year when we gather with family and friends to remember all that we are thankful for. Wonderful and kind of sad all at the same time. I mean the holiday is wonderful. Most of us have time off of work to spend with family, some of whom we don’t get to see very often. We share meals. We share time and we just enjoy being together and being grateful. But the sad part is, why do we specify or limit this to once a year?

In 2013 and 2014, I was in a pretty dark place. My marriage was over, I was without a job for 5-months and my youngest had graduated and was leaving home. This wasn’t’ the first time I’d been in a dark place. Losing my first love and my mother in 1992 was the most awful year of my life. But just as in 1992, during this time I continued to have wonderful support from my family and friends. Still, at the end of the day, when you’re alone and things are quiet, it’s hard to keep your brain from kicking into overdrive with all the negative things in your life. However, this time, although I knew I still had the support of the wonderful people in my life, I felt more alone and in need of something that I could do to help buoy myself through the dark waters.

While surfing online, I came across an article/post about creating a Gratitude Jar. It was a simple concept-find a big jar, get some pretty slips of paper and everyday write something on one of those slips of paper that you were grateful for on that day and then drop it in the jar. I decided that I would start my own Gratitude Jar on January 1, 2015. The only rule that I gave myself was no repeats. I mean, I’m grateful for my children, family and friends every day, but the point was to seek out the gratitude for the less obvious things. I wrote a slip of paper for every day that year and at the end of the year, Taylor Rae and I dumped out the jar and read every slip out loud. Some of the gratitudes were profound, like noticing the beauty in the sunrise or sunset. Others were less so, like being grateful for ice cream followed the next day noting that I’m grateful for elastic waist pants. Whether profound, poetic or just silly, the point is that, in that year, I found at least one thing to be grateful for every single day. So I took all those slips from 2015, banded them together and saved them. On January 1, 2016 I began with an empty jar and started over.

I’ve found so much peace by doing this that I have shared it with others. When I was at the GGC, I created a “Gratitude Tree” in November and encouraged the seniors to write something on a paper leaf that they were grateful for that day. While the leaves were falling outside, we created a colorful, autumn leaf tree on the wall inside that was full of so much gratitude from so many people.

I have continued with my Gratitude Jar ever since that first day in 2015. Why should we limit expressing our gratitude and thankfulness to just one day in November every year? One day is wonderful compared to none, but every person on this planet should be able to think of at least one thing in their day, every day, that they are grateful for. Maybe you learned something that day. Maybe you were able to take a 5-minute break that you don’t normally get. Maybe the macaroni and cheese was especially yummy. Maybe the price of gas went down. Maybe you were able to get into the dentist right away for that sore tooth. Maybe you had the opportunity to pay a kindness forward. Maybe a little voice on the phone said, “Hi Grammy!” Maybe the Good Lord just allowed you to wake up that morning. Seeking out the good, the thankfulness, the gratitude in every day has changed my way of thinking. There is always, always something to be thankful for. So whether you write it on a slip of paper, on your calendar or in a journal or even if you just consciously think about it at the end of every day, take some time to consider your gratitude for each day. I promise that it will help keep you sunny side up.