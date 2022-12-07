The gift of time

Although incredibly hectic, I love this time of year. There is just something about the Christmas season that is special. I spent several days over Thanksgiving with my sisters and talked a little about the things we remember about the holidays growing up.

I remember Christmases of my childhood. Back then catalogs still came in the mail and my brother and I would sit for hours circling or cutting out all of the things we wanted. Thinking back on it now, we actually got very few of those things that we thought we wanted, but I don’t ever remember being disappointed.

For many years we would go cut our own Christmas trees, but there was a year I remember a tiny tree, so small it sat on our play table, just showing up.

It never dawned on me then that maybe we couldn’t afford a big tree that year. Christmas Eve meant church followed by a drive around town to look at the Christmas lights. Once home, it was off to bed so that Santa would come.

Christmas morning meant church before anything else, then home for a family dinner and opening presents. I can still tell you about a handful of special presents that I got, but I always remember the anticipation of family coming for the holidays.

I looked forward to my sisters, who had already moved out on their own, being home. There was lots of laughing and cooking and wrapping and teasing that went on once we were all under the same roof. Then we would often pack up and head out to see our grandparents and extended family. More teasing, laughter, food and memories were made there as well.

When I started a family of my own, the focus shifted from me to making sure the kids had a great Christmas. That didn’t always mean buying them the things they thought they wanted, but it did mean that I wanted the Christmas season to be special so they would have fond memories like I did. There were school and church programs to attend and gifts to be hidden away, but, although hectic and sometimes difficult to schedule, we always tried to make time for extended family. At one point that meant 3-sets of grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins.

But, somehow, time seemed to slow down when the kids woke up on Christmas morning. I wanted to remember their joy and excitement forever.

Now my kiddos are grown and on their own. The “stuff” of Christmas seems so much less important. I still love giving presents to the special people in my life, but the thing I want to receive the most is time; time with my children, time with my siblings, time with my extended family and friends. But that seems to be the most difficult gift to give or get. We don’t live near each other like I did with my parents and extended family while growing up. It’s not a drive, it’s a flight to get there. Everyone is so busy that the scheduling becomes so difficult that you default to “maybe next year”. I know my family is not alone in this.

So what if this year we worry less about the purchases, wrapping, ribbon and bows and resurrect what really brought us joy in our childhood, the gift of “self”. Take time for coffee with a friend. Take a homebound or elderly relative to lunch. Bake up some treats to share with your neighbors or co-workers. Call a loved one who lives far away just to let them know you are thinking about them even if you can’t be together. Take a breath, a really deep breath and focus all your attention on the person or people you are with. Give them the gift of you.

Long after the new has worn off of “stuff”, the memories of you taking your time to share with them will remain for those you give it to.

And it will leave you and them feeling sunny side up. That is the perfect and most priceless gift you could give.