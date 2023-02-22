Friendship is one of life’s greatest blessings.

Friendships enrich your life and friends bring out the best in you.

To be able to trust our joys and woes with another person is rare.

When in Girl Scouts we sang a friendship song around the campfire. “Make new friends, but keep the old. One is silver, the other’s gold.”

Silver friends are the new friends we make along life’s way.

Keeping our hearts open for new friendships invites new perspectives.

During the Covid pandemic, I ‘met’ a gal from Australia on a minister’s podcast.

We found that our sense of humor, slight orneriness, and love for God matched.

We became friends through a social media platform and wrote back and forth for the next two years.

As with any new friendship, we discerned what to share with one another until trust was gained.

She carried deep burdens from her childhood that scarred her for life.

I wish her parents would have protected the mental and physical health of their three daughters. Instead, they allowed things to happen to them that no child should endure.

The difficulty of Ricki’s life drew her into a mode of self-preservation and addiction.

At the lowest moment of her life, the moment when she faced the choice to live or die, she chose life.

She pushed through the raw pain and made the decision to help other people get well.

She became an RN and spent the next several decades counseling drug addicts and victims of sexual and physical abuse.

As a warrior, she stood in the gap helping lost souls find a purpose for their lives and a new path towards health.

Last December, Ricki became ill and soon passed away in her home due to complications from Covid.

The Australian warrior for the downtrodden has died.

But the lives that were changed because of her tenacity live on, some helping other lost souls find freedom.

Miss B