Language is of supreme importance in our daily lives. It is how we communicate with one another, express ourselves, and it helps to tie communities together. Language can also cause division when we are unable to understand what another person is saying.

Language as a noun has two definitions: “the principal method of human communication, consisting of words used in a structured and conventional way and conveyed by speech, writing, or gesture, and a system of communication used by a particular country or community.”

Language is not an easy thing to learn–it takes time and practice to become ﬂuent. Our students at Shining Star Preschool are discovering this as they are starting to learn about beginning sounds, rhyming words, and how to spell their names and also the names of their classmates. Last week, Miss Christy, the preschool director, was teaching the children about the sounds that certain letters make. It was very difficult to explain as many letters in the English language can make different sounds. For example, the letter c can make a hard sound like a k, as in cat; an s sound as in celery; and a ch sound as in chase. When students ask why that is, you have to say “that is just the way it is in the English language, and something that you will have to master.” It will take those young ones years to learn how to speak and write English ﬂuently.

Two of our boys, Jordan and Evan, are ﬁnding out how difficult it is to try to learn a second language. Both of them are taking online courses to study Spanish. It becomes much more difficult to learn a different language as you get older. Your ﬁrst language is cemented in your brain from a very young age, and trying to learn something new is very hard. Evan said, “you can learn all the rules and all the vocabulary of a different language, but you feel incredibly insecure when you try to speak with someone who is already ﬂuent.” He said when he is visiting with a Spanish speaker he constantly second guesses himself whether he is speaking correctly or not.

I took two years of German in high school, but had to drop out of a German class my ﬁrst year in college as I was so far behind the other students. Sadly I have forgotten most everything that I learned because I wasn’t able to continue practicing German on a daily basis. I also took eight weeks of Spanish before we adopted Maria from Guatemala. Like Evan, I remember a few of the rules and how to pronounce a few words and names, but I am not able to converse with a ﬂuent Spanish speaker.

Being bilingual or multilingual is an amazing gift, and it will become more and more important as we are becoming an increasingly global society. The art of learning a language can take years and years of practice as our preschoolers will discover, and up to seven years for our boys to become ﬂuent in a second language. But it is worth the work to open up the road to communicate with others, and to communicate well.