It might feel like spring for one day this week, only for winter to remind us that the next season doesn’t officially start until March 20. Temperatures will surge into the 60s during mid-week, followed by rain and show chances on Thursday.

The jump in temperatures on Wednesday will be due to an upper level ridge that moves east over the region and surface winds become southerly, helping to transport warm air into the area. Highs during the day will climb into the 60s; some areas to the south might even see low 70s.

Meanwhile a close low pressure system will develop to the east of the Rockies during the afternoon. Enjoy the warm temperatures while you can, they will not last.

A cold front will move into the area from the northwest late Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Temperatures will still be mild during the night, but will take a dive as the cold air filters in behind the front. Temperatures will continue to fall on Thursday; there will also be windy conditions as gusts will be up to 45 mph as the front approaches and 40 mph in its wake.

“Timing is still uncertain regarding how quickly the front passes through, so the farther southeast we look into the forecast area, the less certain we are about the exact high temperature,” per the National Weather Service – Hastings.

There is also uncertainty regarding precipitation, which will start off as rain but the timing of the transition to snow is tied to the timing of the frontal passage. Precipitation will continue through Thursday night and likely into Friday morning.

By Friday, the upper level low will move southeast across the northern Plains. The area should be just south of any more precipitation with this system, but northwest flow aloft will contribute to below normal temperatures.

Highs on Friday will be back in the 30s and low 40s; this pattern will persist throughout the weekend. Models hint at another front potentially moving through the area next Monday and Tuesday, but it is too far out to know its impacts.

Day by day, Wednesday will be mostly sunny with a high near 65; winds will be out of the south at 15 mph. During the evening there is a 40 percent chance of rain after 1 a.m.

Thursday will be cloudy with a high near 38, rain and snow will be likely, transitioning to only snow after 1 p.m. The chance of precipitation is 70 percent. Friday will be sunny with a high near 35, winds will be breezy.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with a high near 33 and Sunday will be mostly sunny with a high near 32 degrees.