There will be above normal temperatures for the daytime Wednesday before a brief cooldown on Thursday and Friday to end the work week. There will be a warm up for the weekend.

Aloft, the continental United States will be under a split flow pattern. The southern split brings an upper trough into the Desert Southwest and some models show a closed low developing over the Four Corners area. This low will in turn begin to shift northeast.

There is considerable model spread for Wednesday and Thursday as uncertainty persists for the potential for precipitation in the area.

“Models have ‘flip flopped’ once again, now keeping much of the moisture out of the area on Wednesday and significantly scaling back precipitation chances for Thursday,” according to a National Weather Service – Hastings forecast discussion. Overall, the chances for precipitation are not good Wednesday night.

The next system will drop into the area on Thursday from the northern Rockies, ushering in cooler temperatures. Highs for much of the area will be in the 30s. With little to no moisture to work with due to the fast moving nature of this system, precipitation will be negligible. However, anything that does manage to fall will do so as snow.

Friday will be similar to Thursday as the trough moves out of the area and an upper level ridge moves in to take its place.

Expect some warmer weather over the weekend with highs currently set to reach the 40s. Looking into next week, models show a storm system developing over the Desert Southwest and eventually moving east.

Day by day, Wednesday will be sunny with a high near 45, winds will be out of the southwest at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 35, winds will be breezy. Friday will be sunny with a high near 38.

Saturday will be sunny with a high near 48 and Sunday will be mostly sunny with a high near 47 degrees.