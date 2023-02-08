Teaching the truth in love allows for understanding another person’s perspective which encourages compassion.

Miss Agler taught fourth grade.

She was old-school believing in strict discipline, organization, and not accepting excuses for poor student behavior.

She expected the interior of desks to be organized.

One day she announced a surprise desk check.

My heart dropped.

The inside of my desk resembled the space underneath my bed-a disaster area.

I had to stay inside from recess to straighten the mess.

After school I peddled my red bicycle to Miss Agler’s house for piano lessons.

The rhythmic snap of her fingers indicated that I was behind the count. “Did you practice this week?”

I shook my head.

A creaking noise filled the silence.

An older woman with white disheveled hair stepped out from a darkened hallway. She stared aimlessly as she shuffled.

Miss Agler directed. “Go back to your room.”

The forlorn figure slowly retreated into the corridor. The bedroom door clicked.

“Who’s that?”

“My sister. She isn’t well.”

“What do you do with her when you’re at school?”

“She stays in her room. I don’t want her to wander and get hurt.” She sighed deeply.

My mother later shared that Miss Agler’s sister was mentally ill. She taught piano lessons to help with medical expenses.

She even gave up the chance to marry to dedicate her life to the care of her sister.

That day my mother taught me a lesson about perspective.

Learning the truth about my teacher’s sacrifices allowed tenderness to grow in my little heart.

I began to understand why she was the way she was.

I tried my best to keep my desk better organized, and I made sure I smiled at her each day at school.

Perspective allows us to see into the experiences of another person, inviting us to be kind.

Miss B