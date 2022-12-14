 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Weather Aware

System to plunge temperatures below freezing for at least a week

121422-lex-opn-weather-aware-photo1
Brian Neben, Lexington Clipper-Herald

The storm system that moved through the area earlier this week will have the additional effect of plunging the area into truly winter temperatures. It is expected to be cold, with high temperatures likely not getting back to above freezing for at least a week.

Due to the upper level blocking pattern, the system will be quite slow to exit the area, according to the National Weather Service – Hastings, wrap around light snow showers will be possible across the area through Wednesday and Thursday.

NWS Hastings states they cannot rule out minor snowfall accumulations generally less than one inch through this period. Winds will also be gusty out of the northwest and could reach 35-45 mph.

In addition, temperatures will fall, with most areas seeing highs around or below freezing.

Some light snow may linger on Thursday but the system should finally move out of the area Thursday night into Friday. Dry conditions are expected to prevail Friday and into Saturday with only low chances for light snow on Sunday. This cold pattern will remain entrenched across the area.

“I think it’s likely that we end up going at least one week and probably more than that with temperatures never getting above freezing and lows that will often be in the single digits and even possibly below zero at times,” a NWS Hastings forecaster stated.

Some model ensembles indicate that this cold pattern will continue through Christmas and possibly even through the end of the year. Specifics on exactly how cold we get remain uncertain, but that is an impressively cold signal for a five day average at this lead time.

Day by day, Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 31, winds will be out of the west northwest at 20-25 mph with gusts as high as 39 mph. There is a 40 percent chance of snow; accumulation should be under an inch. A 20 percent chance of snow lingers during the evening period.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 28, there is a chance of snow flurries before noon and winds will be blustery.

Friday will be mostly sunny with a high near 27; winds will continue to be high.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with a high near 27 and Sunday will be mostly sunny with a high near 24.

121422-lex-opn-brian-neben-mug

Brian Neben
