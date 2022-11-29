Sweeten your holiday with food safety

‘Tis the season for baking! Sweet treats, cookies, cakes and pies are delicious traditional goodies for winter holiday celebrations. Many Americans love baking at home. But not everyone is aware that mishandling raw batter or raw dough can be risky to their families’ health, especially for children! These important tips will help families keep holiday baking traditions safe.

Carefully handle raw baking ingredients. Many favorite holiday cookies and other treats are made from scratch using raw ingredients. Two of these raw ingredients – raw flour and raw eggs – can contain harmful bacteria that can cause foodborne illness. Exposure to heat during the baking process is a necessary step to make sure that foods made with raw flour and raw eggs are safe to eat.

Say no to raw dough! Eating raw dough or batter can be risky, especially for young children who have underdeveloped immune systems, putting them at risk for serious illness from bacteria like Salmonella, E. coli O157:H7, Campylobacter and others. Always wash hands with soap and water after handling raw ingredients, and uncooked dough and batter.

To keep the holidays bright and happy, pay attention to these simple home handling steps for baking ingredients:

Raw eggs: To prevent illness from bacteria, keep eggs refrigerated at 40°F or below until ready to use. Bake desserts containing eggs to a safe internal temperature of 160°F as measured with a food thermometer. Wash hands with soap and water after handling raw eggs.

Raw flour: Follow package directions on baking mixes and other flour-containing products for correct cooking temperatures and times. Keep all raw foods, like eggs and flour, separate from ready-to-eat foods. Remember, flour is a powder and spreads easily. Wash hands with soap and water after handling raw flour.

Prevent cross-contamination while baking. Cross-contamination is how bacteria can be spread from hands and surfaces to your food. Cut down on cross-contamination of harmful germs with these baking basics:

When baking at home, wash utensils, appliances and work surfaces with hot water and soap before and after they come in contact with raw dough, raw flour, and eggs or egg-containing foods.

Wash your hands with soap and water thoroughly after contact with raw dough and raw ingredients, like flour and eggs.

Your digital device is dirty. Try to keep hands off of your smartphone and/or tablet while you are cooking or baking. If you touch your device, wash your hands with soap and water.

Handling these raw ingredients with care will help everyone stay healthy while baking at home during the holiday season.