Storm Chasers Log 5-23-21: High Plains Drifter

It has been said by seasoned storm chasers that Colorado can be a tricky place to see a tornado and after Sunday, May 23, I am inclined to agree with them.

The days before May 23 were characterized by strong winds from the south, abundant moisture transport and no strong upper level waves to mess with the low level characteristics. So by the time Sunday arrived, most of the High Plains and Great Plains were under a moist environment, marked by dewpoints in the 60s.

In the upper levels, a closed low over the Great Basin was set to eject out into the Plains and kick off severe thunderstorms. Colorado seemed to be the prime place for this to occur. There were some issues with the setup, storms would fire early in the day and leave anyone who was late behind and storm mode seemed to favor a line of storms rather than discrete cells on their own.

Still, the Storm Prediction Center upgraded east central Colorado to a 10 percent chance for tornadoes, so it seemed like a promising chance and I took it.

In hindsight, I should have left and hour earlier than I did, storms fired east of Colorado Springs around 1 p.m. and as a result I was going to be playing catch up only for the first four hours.