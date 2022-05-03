Storm Chasers Log 4-29-22: The Hope Tornado

SALINA, Kan. —I couldn’t have asked for a better start to the 2022 storm chasing season as I was able to catch my fourth tornado on my first chase of the season. It’s a morale boost after my dismal 2021 season.

Friday, April 29 looked to be a day for widespread severe weather and I was watching the situation develop throughout the week. It featured a low pressure system ejecting out onto the Great Plains and bringing a surge of moisture north.

The question that developed was which target to pick, the triple point on the Nebraska-Kansas border, or the dryline in east central Kansas. I had been burned targeting the dryline last year on May 26 in western Kansas while tornadoes had developed later in Nebraska.

Despite my experience last year, something seemed different about this system and I decided to roll the dice and target the Kansas dryline once again. As Friday morning dawned, the Storm Prediction Center gave me hope when they issued a moderate risk, a four out of five, for severe weather and a 15 percent chance for tornadoes near my target area.

I arrived in Salina, Kan., around 3 p.m. and the situation was already looking promising, a cumulus field was developing along the dryline and storm initiation seemed imminent. Around 4:45 p.m., storms started to form to my south and I worked my way east to cut them off.

By 5:30 p.m. I was north of Herington, Kan., and had eyes on the base of the storm and noticed an issue. The updraft appeared weak and I was concerned the “cap,” or temperatures just above the ground were too warm and stifling storm development, the same thing happened on May 26.

There was a new storm developing to the south and around 6 p.m. something seemed to change. The inflow to the storms began to pick up noticeably. I also saw several positively charged lightning bursts, single streaks impacting the ground which are much more powerful than cloud-to-cloud lightning, they are a good sign your storm is strengthening.

I’ve heard other chasers refer to the 6-7 p.m. time as the “witching hour,” for storms. It’s the time when atmospheric instability peaks and wind shear increases as the low level jet begins to ramp up. It was exhilarating that I could feel the change to the environment.

I decided to drop south to the approaching and strengthening storm and the decision was quickly vindicated as the National Weather Service – Topeka issued a tornado warning for the storm.

I found a road to head back east toward the storm and I noted a much stronger updraft and rain free base. As I got closer, more features under the base began to come into focus.

I had to pass through the small community of Hope, Kan., and as I exited the town I glanced over to the right and there it was: a funnel coming out of the base of the storm.

I quickly got the car over to the side of the road and began taking as many pictures as I could. From my vantage point I thought I was only looking at a funnel cloud and did not think it was a true tornado.

However, I later saw footage from a chaser who was much closer than I was and his video showed a ground circulation under the funnel, it was a true tornado. Not every tornadoes funnel condenses to the ground.

The tornado near Hope was brief and didn’t appear to do any damage and I don’t believe it was surveyed by NWS Topeka, so the rating would be EF-U. The fact I saw my first tornado of the season near a town called Hope struck me as ironic.

The storm continued northeast with a tornado warning and I found another paved road to follow. I noted the storm was showing high precipitation characteristics, as rain was falling around the base of the storm. There were also several more positive lightning strikes that made me keep my distance.

As I neared the I-70 corridor, I passed through the community of Abilene and found a good vantage point to stop and watch the storm. I found some quarter sized hail on the ground where the storm had passed. I got more video footage of the vigorous lightning activity within the heart of the storm.

I made the decision to call the chase and start the three hour drive home around 7 p.m., I was losing daylight due to cloud cover to the west and the fact my storm was starting to grow upscale. It would maintain several tornado warnings but I thought I had gotten my fill for the day.

Knowing when to leave the gambling table with the sky is an important skill I’ve found.

All in all, I am quite pleased with how this season started. My forecast and target area were spot on and seeing a tornado already takes the pressure off for the rest of the season. I am still on the hunt for a photogenic, fully condensed tornado shot.

There were sobering reminders about the dangers of severe weather and chasing on Friday. The community of Andover, Kan., took a direct hit from a strong tornado and three University of Oklahoma meteorology students were killed in a car crash while chasing.

As much as I enjoy the weather, it’s important to remember the value of the here and now.