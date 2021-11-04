Storm Chasers Log: 2021 Season Recap

With the first snow having already fallen I feel reasonable safe writing my 2021 storm chasing season reacap and oh boy, did I learn some hard lessons.
If anything defined this season for me it was a series of busts, letdowns and being in the wrong place at the wrong time…sometimes.
I had witnessed my first tornado as a chaser back in May 2019 and improbably followed it up with another siting the next year in June 2020. I wondered if I could make it three in a row, but alas it was not to be.
After two seasons of chasing solely in Nebraska, I wondered if I shouldn’t start stretching my legs and traveling into other states for 2021. It’s hard to ignore the photos and videos other seasoned chasers have capture while on the High Plaines of Colorado, or the I-70 corridor in Kansas.
Maybe it was time for me to do the same and venture farther afield?
I also had a new camera I wanted to try out this season. It’s difficult (and dangerous) to try to get photos on the move and sometimes you find yourself in a position where you cannot stop along the side of the road.
I purchased a GoPro Hero 5 and mounted to my windshield so I wouldn’t miss any shots while driving. I’ve seen other with far more complicated set-ups, but this felt right for me, chasing is a hobby and it doesn’t put food on the table.
I should have took a cue from my first chase of the season would be a tough one. It took till April 27 for a setup to peak my interest enough. However, I should have known from the environment it would be a tricky chase.
I targeted northwest Kansas, the environment was low dewpoint with a cold front having passed through already. Models had shown storm initiation in a low pressure system’s clear slot that should have been over this area in Kansas.
However, the models shifted at the last minute much further to the west in Colorado. I still made the drive to Goodland, Kan., to see if anything would fire in the area. There was a brief pop up…that died about as quick as it formed.
I decided to head west into Colorado to catch up with some landspout tornado activity that had been reported near Kit Carson, Colo., hoping it would move east toward me.
That wasn’t the case and by the time I hit Burlington, Colo. I had a crisis of faith. I weighted my options. I would be closer to Colorado Springs and the Rockies than I was to home by the time I got on scene and on a weeknight, I wasn’t looking forward to arriving to work the next morning with blood shot eyes and only a couple hours sleep.
I decided to cut my losses and began the rather humiliating drive home with little to show for it, no interesting storm pictures, just a lot of burnt up fuel and miles on the car.
My next chase would take me through roughly the same area and I was hoping for some redemption.
It has been said by seasoned storm chasers that Colorado can be a tricky place to see a tornado and after my Sunday, May 23 chase, I was inclined to agree with them.
The days before May 23 were characterized by strong winds from the south, abundant moisture transport and no strong upper level waves to mess with the low level characteristics. So by the time Sunday arrived, most of the High Plains and Great Plains were under a moist environment, marked by dewpoints in the 60s.
In the upper levels, a closed low over the Great Basin was set to eject out into the Plains and kick off severe thunderstorms. Colorado seemed to be the prime place for this to occur. There were some issues with the setup, storms would fire early in the day and leave anyone who was late behind and storm mode seemed to favor a line of storms rather than discrete cells on their own.
Still, the Storm Prediction Center upgraded east central Colorado to a 10 percent chance for tornadoes, so it seemed like a promising chance and I took it.
In hindsight, I should have left and hour earlier than I did, storms fired east of Colorado Springs around 1 p.m. and as a result I played catch up only for the first four hours.
The lead storm took on mid-level rotation and picked up a tornado warning, as it moved near Limon, Colo., I was still near the Colorado/Kansas state border. By the time I neared Limon, the storm was already well off to the north and I turned north at Genoa in an effort to catch up.
My fear about a line of storms forming was coming true, but it was stunning to see the thunderheads building just off to my west as I plowed north on a gravel road.
By the time I reached Akron, Colo., around 4 p.m., it was clear I could not catch up with the tornado warned storm. I made the decision to just sit where I was and let the ominously dark squall line to the west approach me for some storm structure photos.
I slowly headed to the east, keep just ahead of the squall line and again in hindsight I should have been paying more attention to the rotation going on inside the squall line. It is not as common, but sometimes there can be embedded rotation inside these lines of storms and this is what I missed by not looking at the rotation velocity on radar.
Outside of Yuma, Colo., my phone flashed a message at me, saying I was inside a tornado warned area and needed to take shelter. I scoffed at it, thinking it had my location wrong, as the only tornado warned area was well to the north. Then I decided to check my radar and it updated, I found I was just inside a tornado warned portion near the squall line, mid-level rotation had picked up and this area of the storm had the ability to produce a tornado.
I admit I was just in the right place at the right time and did not predict this happening. Better lucky than good I have been told.
Cresting a hill near Yuma, I spotted a lowering in the cloud base, a wall cloud, tornadoes can form near these features, but I had my doubts as the structure around it was rather murky and the inflow into the storm was rather cold.
There was no tornado development and I drove farther east to stay out of the rain and hail in the squall line. The tail end of the storm was approaching me and I was nearly ready to call the chase, when around 6 p.m. the end of the storm began to show mid-level rotation and this area ahead of the storm was tornado warned.
I found a path into a pasture off the main road to stop and watch this part of the storm. Between the sage brush stretching out before me and the clearest supercell structure I had seen that day above it, I had to admit the High Plains has its own charm during storm season.
Still no tornado, but I wasn’t surprised by this. The storm kept cycling and new wall clouds were forming, but it was clear the structure was falling apart. Taking stock of the situation I decided to call the chase and began heading down the road through Wray, Colo., back across the state border into Nebraska.
A few miles inside Nebraska, I turned around as the sun was lowering and witnessed a gorgeous parting site from the storm. Amid some lush green, the horizon was turning a golden color as new towers of clouds were going up with the sunlight cutting through it; the storm even had a last raggedy wall cloud.
While I had higher expectations for this chase, I still managed to find myself near several tornado warned areas and got some good structure shots for my first true High Plains chase.
I had been in the go for 11 hours straight and I would end up getting my best storm shots of the season during this chase. My next chase would take place only three days later and it is one I will never forget… for all the wrong reasons.
May 26 looked to feature an outbreak of severe weather across the Central Plains. The ingredients were all in place, low level moisture, a sharp dryline and an ejecting low into the Plains.
There were a couple choices to target, I could go where the triple point would be, the intersection of the warm front, cold front and the nose of the ejecting low pressure system. Storms were almost guaranteed to fire, but they can often be clustered and interfere with each other as they try to mature.
Many storms chasers opted for further down the dryline, if storms formed here, they would likely be discrete, with clean inflow and no other storms to bump into. The catch is forcing has to be strong enough for storms to overcome the warmer air, the cap, above them when they first fire.
Storm chasers have a love/hate relationship with the cap, if it is too weak, storms will all fire at once and they will turn into a mess cluster, not good for tornadoes. If it is too strong, you can have a blue sky bust, storms can’t form and you’ll be staring infuriately at a sky, questioning your sanity, which should contain a supercell.
But just like Goldilocks, if everything is just right, a severe weather outbreak can occur. However, the proverbial bear is rarely ever fully satisfied; there is always something to make you question your forecast.
It didn’t seem like a gamble when I left for Colby, Kan., on May 26, the SPC had a 10 percent chance for tornadoes in northwestern Kansas and southwestern Nebraska, this was later increased to a 15 percent chance.
However, the models seemed to lose the plot during certain runs, sometimes firing storms, sometimes not. I should have paid attention to this discrepancy.
Just before I arrived the SPC issued a tornado watch across the area and marked it as a, “particularly dangerous situation,” predicting several tornadoes a few of which could be “intense.” My anticipation couldn’t be controlled, but I also recall feeling somewhat nervous. If a dangerous tornado occurred near me, would I be up to the challenge of staying safe near it?
There were storms occurring in central Kansas along I-70 as I got near Colby, but I had seen this movie before and wasn’t about to abandon my target. No, I was confident I had made the right choice.
On the way to the area, I passed through Selden, Kan., which was impacted by a tornado just two days prior. Clean up was still ongoing, roofs were gone from some buildings and there were junk piles everywhere. It was a sobering reminder about the power of a single tornado.
I waited near Colby until a cell fired near Leoti, Kan., and I raced south to meet up with it. The road near town was packed with storm chasers, the most I had ever seen on one storm.
The storm went up fast and I pulled back north to stay out of the worse of the precipitation. Then I started to notice the little things, where was the classic supercell structure, where were the visual cues of the structure, where was the organization in the storm?
As I drove north back through a wind farm, the penny finally dropped: the storms were dying.
Unbeknownst to me and every other chaser in the area, the cap was just strong enough to suppress the storms. To add insult to injury, there were several photogenic tornadoes taking place west of McCook, I had stopped in McCook earlier in the afternoon to weigh my options and decided to go south.
It was a kick in the gut, plain and simple.
It’s my worst bust I have had so far, probably due to my expectations being so high. My only consolation was that I wasn’t the only one who made the dryline choice, many chasers with a lot more experience than me where there also.
The May 26 bust took the wind out of my sails for the rest of the spring, not that there was a lot to chase locally. The south central Nebraska area was remarkably quiet throughout June.
I wouldn’t chase again for another four months. It wasn’t until Sept. 2 I would finally get a little bit of redemption.
Chasers often call the fall months of August, September and October the “second season.” By summer the jet stream migrates further north and the pattern that usually sets off widespread severe weather is diminished. By the fall months, the jet starts to return south and with enough moisture around, sometimes severe weather can occur.
I got a taste of this in 2019 when I caught up with a tornado producing supercell north of McCook in late August.
On Sept. 2, an advancing cold front was set to move across south central Nebraska, with atmospheric destabilization occurring ahead of it. The question was, would the skies clear out enough to allow for enough destabilization to occur. The front also might move to quickly and undercut the whole setup.
Skies did clear up enough for storms to fire between Elwood and Lexington. I watched them mature for the next couple of hours and some mid-level rotation began to take shape, due to the wind shear present.
NWS Hastings broke is 377 day tornado warning drought, by warning the storm for a tornado as it was south of Odessa. I had been following to the north on Highway 30 and made the decision to cut through the rain to get a better view of the base and let NWS know if anything was occurring.
The maneuver is called core punching and let’s just say it is a dubious move at best. A classic supercell will have a forward flank of rain and hail, but a clear slot will be formed by the inflow going into the storm, keeping the rain suspended. This creates the classic, “hook echo,” return on radar.
Core punching is driving through the rain core and emerging in the clear slot which can offer a clear view of a tornado in progress or at least the base of the storm where a tornado may form.
The problem is it puts you with little room for error, especially if the storm is producing a tornado or has other dangerous hazards. In this situation, facing south, the heavy rain and hail will be right behind you, the rear flank of the storm – which can contain a tornado or rear flank downdraft winds up to 100 mph is to the south and a wall of rain getting wrapped into the rear flank is to the west.
Your only option is to go east, if a road is even there, if it’s not the only safe option is back north into the rain and hail.
Watching the storm south of Odessa and checking the rotation on radar, I was 90 percent sure a tornado wasn’t in progress , the mid-level rotation didn’t seem strong enough, but there was enough there to prompt the warning from NWS Hastings, better safe than sorry.
So I core punched the storm and emerged into the clear slot, I was able to get eyes on the base of the storm but the details at the lowest levels were murky, not what I would expect from a truly organized storm.
The problem was the storm was closing in on me and I was going to lose my view any second due to the oncoming rain. With the facts in mind, I drove south under the mid-level rotation. If there had been a tornado or more organization in the lowest levels, this would be a foolish and overly risky move. But without strong rotation, I decided to chance it.
My reward, when I was north of Funk, was stopping along the road and looking back north into the heart of the storm itself. The twisting nature of the storm was apparent and I could see the cool blue interior of the beast itself.
This was the closest encounter I have ever had with a tornado warned storm and a move I am not likely to repeat. Trying to chase a supercell from the north is not advisable, there is little to no visibility of the structure of the storm you actually want to see.
That being said, the encounter with a tornado warned storm so late in the year was a nice send off and it buoyed my spirits after the disappointment of May 26.
So, in all, it was a tough chase year. I had wanted to go further afield while chasing and was able to do so, but found myself situations that were not optimal and ended up missing photogenic tornadoes in my home state while I was being cute in Kansas on May 26.
The question I will wrestle with over the winter is if I should still continue to go further afield in 2022, or should I play it safe and do more spotting in Nebraska? I am worried if I choose to chase other states frequently, I will miss the chases at home.
On the other side of the coin, if I play it safe I may miss out on that potent severe weather day along I-70 or the High Plains. It’s a question I will have to ponder over the next couple of months.
What I do know for certain is I will be out there next year, in the spring of 2022, hoping to actually catch my fourth tornado of my chasing career and maybe a photogenic one at that. I’ve wanted to do this since I was just a kid, so one tough year isn’t going to keep me down for long.