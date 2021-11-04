Storm Chasers Log: 2021 Season Recap

The problem was the storm was closing in on me and I was going to lose my view any second due to the oncoming rain. With the facts in mind, I drove south under the mid-level rotation. If there had been a tornado or more organization in the lowest levels, this would be a foolish and overly risky move. But without strong rotation, I decided to chance it.

My reward, when I was north of Funk, was stopping along the road and looking back north into the heart of the storm itself. The twisting nature of the storm was apparent and I could see the cool blue interior of the beast itself.

This was the closest encounter I have ever had with a tornado warned storm and a move I am not likely to repeat. Trying to chase a supercell from the north is not advisable, there is little to no visibility of the structure of the storm you actually want to see.

That being said, the encounter with a tornado warned storm so late in the year was a nice send off and it buoyed my spirits after the disappointment of May 26.

So, in all, it was a tough chase year. I had wanted to go further afield while chasing and was able to do so, but found myself situations that were not optimal and ended up missing photogenic tornadoes in my home state while I was being cute in Kansas on May 26.