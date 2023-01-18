Start the year with menu planning

As we begin a new year, consider how a little planning could help relieve stress and make the best use of your resources. In an effort to eat more meals and snacks from home, set aside 30-60 minutes each week to do menu planning. There are many benefits to meal planning including serving more nutritious meals to your family, saving money on groceries, saving time and eliminating the stress of last-minute decision making by having a plan for your week in place. Once you have meal plans created, you can reuse them other times throughout the year.

Menu planning makes it easier to save money on food. You can build your menus around weekly specials and “in-season” produce. Consider using store brands instead of name brands. Buying in bulk can help on your food budget. However, you want to only purchase foods your family will eat. Throwing out food will not save you money. Some additional tips that might help save money include eating breakfast before you leave home or packing a to-go breakfast. Bring coffee from home and choose water instead of other beverages. Pack your lunch (with the leftovers from supper) to take to work.

By planning ahead and even making meals and freezing them for busy nights, you can limit purchases of processed foods. Homecooked meals are often healthier, since you can include more fruits and vegetables and control the sugar, fat, and sodium content. To assist with meal planning, choose MyPlate for a healthy meal.

Time savings is another great benefit of menu planning. Some foods can be prepped during the weekend or the night before to eliminate a rush after work when you are trying to get a meal on the table. Think about cooking once and eating two or three times. For example, if you cook ground beef, you can make spaghetti one night and with the extra browned ground beef that you refrigerate, you can make chili. Or, you can serve the same food multiple ways to add variety to your menu. For example, when using carrots – have them fresh one meal, roast the carrots or serve in a soup at another meal and then cut them up in a salad for a third time of serving them. This helps utilize perishable foods before they spoil.

Let the entire family help with menu planning. Ask each family member to create a list of 10 favorite meals for quick ideas that your family will enjoy. By allowing children to “invest” in meals, they gain skills that will last their entire lifetime. Children can help with planning, shopping, and preparing meals. Depending on their age, they can also set the table, wash vegetables and fruit, and help with clean up after the meal.

When making your menu plan, look first at foods you have on hand. Make a list of items that need to be used soon to be sure to create meals utilizing those ingredients. Think about nights you might not be home to have a meal, and nights when you need a quick meal before evening activities. Be prepared with quick and easy meal options or something that can be ready in the slow cooker for those occasions. Look for recipes that utilize appliances which you own (air fryer, multi-cooker, oven). Finally, plan to use leftovers. They make great quick lunches the next day.

You may find that a few minutes spent planning will result in reduced stress and chaos in the evenings, reduced food costs and the health benefits of nutritious meals. For additional information on meal planning, go to: https://go.unl.edu/azuh.