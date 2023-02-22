Winter is not over yet.

The warming trend that started off the work week will be brought to an abrupt end on Wednesday as snow chances return to the area. Bitterly cold air will be left in its wake as wind chills will be below zero on Thursday and Friday mornings.

Wednesday is the most concerning day of the forecast period as cold air sweeps south along with increasing low level clouds. There will be a tight temperature gradient across the National Weather Service – Hastings forecast area, with a spread of 28 degrees to 52 degrees being possible from north to south.

“The surface low will track from the Oklahoma panhandle Wednesday afternoon to around Saint Joseph Mo., late Wednesday evening,” per NWS Hastings.

Once the low clouds move in, the temperatures should fall below freezing and probably into the 20s for the most northern areas. There will also be north winds gusting from 30 to 40 mph, so grab the winter gear when heading out Wednesday morning.

A lead shortwave trough will track just to the southeast on Wednesday and will bring a mixed bag of precipitation to the southeastern warning area. There could also be some light snow behind the initial cold front.

However, the main precipitation event will be Wednesday night when the main upper level wave quickly ejects out across the Plains. The heaviest snow will fall across South Dakota and northern Nebraska, but lighter snowfall could impact the area as the system shifts east.

As of Monday morning, NWS Hastings is calling for between one to four inches of snow falling across Dawson County, while trace to two inches is possible across Gosper County; this will likely change closer to the event.

“Much colder air will rush into the forecast area behind this storm system with the coldest air in place on Thursday when highs will range from around 10 in our north,” per NWS Hastings.

Low temperatures on Thursday and Friday morning may dip below zero across the northern counties. On Thursday, wind chill values could drop into the minus 20 to minus 30 degree range across south central Nebraska.

The good news is, the cold will be a quick hitter with a nice rebound in temperatures just in time for the weekend. Right now it looks like the thermometer will climb back into the 40s and 50s.

Day by day, Wednesday will be cloudy with a high near 29; winds will be out of the northeast at 20 to 25 mph with gusts as high as 35 mph. There is a 50 percent chance of snow with less than half an inch of new accumulation possible. During the evening, lows will bottom out around minus four while the chance of snow grows to 90 percent.

Thursday will be mostly sunny with a high near 12 degrees, winds will be blustery. Friday will be partly sunny with a high near 23.

Saturday will be sunny with a high near 47 and Sunday will be sunny with a high near 47 degrees.