Small chance for precipitation Wednesday night, mild and dry through mid-week

After the seasonable conditions to start the work week, there will be a small chance for precipitation Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Temperatures will be cooler but rebound above normal by Friday and into the weekend.

By mid-week, focus turns to an upper level low pressure system forecast to rapidly cross the intermountain west on Thursday.

“While models have been consistently tracking this low well to our south, precipitation on the northern edge of the system should bring at least the chance for some light precipitation to parts of the area Wednesday afternoon into Thursday, although amounts should be minimal,” per the National Weather Service – Hastings.

As the system crosses the area and tracks east into the Mississippi River Valley by Thursday morning, expect cool and breezy conditions on the backside of the system. However, there will be pronounced high pressure ridging aloft that will bring back normal temperatures for both Friday and the upcoming weekend.

“This upper level ridge appears to be fairly transitory, however, and could see another small chance for precipitation return to the forecast area early next week,” NWS Hastings notes.

Day by day, Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 39, winds out of the north at 5 to 10 mph. There is a 30 percent chance of precipitation, rain and snow after noon. Little or no accumulation is expected. During the evening there is a continued 20 percent chance of snow before midnight.

Thursday will be mostly sunny with a high near 35; Friday will be mostly sunny with a high near 39.

Saturday will be partly sunny with a high near 45 and Sunday will be mostly sunny with a high near 46 degrees.