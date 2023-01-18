Sleepless on Sunday

I have this problem when I go to bed on Sunday nights. My brain kicks into overdrive. As I lie there saying my nightly prayers, my mind starts to wander to the most off the wall, often implausible and ridiculous thoughts all that keep sleep at bay. For some reason this issue struck early this week landing in my head as I tried to go to sleep on Saturday night.

First of all, as I write this, my Christmas break is drawing to a close. Most days of this final week I’ve been way too lazy and stayed up way too late thus leading to sleeping in way too late the next morning. It’s been a wonderfully relaxing, but toxic routine to fall into. The last several days of break I’ve set my alarm to at least wake up at a decent time, but that didn’t necessarily mean that I actually got out of bed. Or if I got out of bed, it didn’t necessarily mean that I got out of my jammies and dressed before noon (or 3:00). I mean the first week of break had a mostly relaxed schedule because Taylor Rae and Fernando were here, but at least it was somewhat of a schedule. Nobody wants to see Momma being a slug in her pjs for the better part of the day.

So, in trying to stay on at least a slightly productive track, when they left I made a list of things I wanted to accomplish during the final week of break. The first day the big task was to wash bedding, which I do every week, but this time I wanted to thoroughly wash things including the mattress cover and pillows. I did well with starting the task at a decent hour, but then I realized that if I was going to all this work with the bedding, I needed to clean the shelf that is above the bed which usually only gets dusted on an annual basis. Nobody sees up there and it’s not all that easy to get to, but now was the opportune time to get it taken care of. So I took care of that and the ceiling fan both while I was up there anyway. I also thoroughly vacuumed the mattress. Charging after tasks, right? But then I made a deadly mistake. While the washing machine was still running, I sat down. DUN! DUN! DUUUUU!! Fatal error. All that gusto I’d mustered up to start the task quickly faded away.

To make a long story short, I seriously considered sleeping on the sofa that night just so that I wouldn’t actually have to make the bed. Because making the bed with beautifully smelling and fresh clean sheets meant that I couldn’t poor my dirty body into that bed. I would need to shower and get out the clean jammies.

That sure seemed like a lot of work as I lazed in the “butt bowl” of my sofa watching shows that I could care less about. But thankfully, the daughter my momma raised came to her senses and did indeed shower and then proceed to put the clean bedding on the bed so that I could slumber in the place meant for slumbering. However it was nearly 11:30 pm before all this was accomplished.

The rest of the week continued much the same getting a few tasks a day accomplished, but not nearly what I had written on the “to do” list. The biggest task was taking down Christmas and putting up January décor. Now, if I didn’t get so carried away with both of these they would have been much easier and less daunting. But alas, I am who I am.

My original plan was to have all of these chores done by Friday so that I could actually, with permission from myself, be lazy on the final weekend before going back to school on Monday. Thankfully the majority of the list did end up getting accomplished, but not by Friday. Here it is Sunday and there are still just a few little things to take care of so that I’m ready to go back to work. My goal is to have them done early so that I’m not vacuuming floors and 8:00 pm tonight. That’s happened before.

So maybe all of that has something to do with my Sunday sleeplessness striking on Saturday. Who knows? I gave up trying to figure out my own brain a long time ago.

I already have the freshly washed bedding back on the bed and work clothes laid out for tomorrow. And now I’ve finished my article for the week. Things seem to be moving in a positive direction. Let’s hope this positive production train keeps choo chooing right down the track with all to do tasks completed by the end of the day and at a decent hour leaving me to fall into bed with an exhausted body and mind that allows me the rest I need for going back to work tomorrow. It’s a good plan. My fingers and toes are crossed that it works. It would sure help start my Monday feeling sunny side up.