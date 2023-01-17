Significant winter storm on track for Wednesday

The local area is in for another shot of winter, a significant winter storm is on track to impact the area on Wednesday.

A Winter Storm Warning in place for Dawson and Gosper counties, along with most of western Nebraska, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Dawson County is forecast to receive around 8-12 inches of snow; however there is uncertainty in the amounts as any shifts with the system north or south will have an impact. Wind gusts of 25 to 30 mph may create blowing snow.

By 5 or 6 a.m. the area will have experienced the onset of precipitation, Lexington should see its highest amounts of snow between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. Precipitation should be all snow, with areas to the southeast seeing more of a wintry mix before the onset of snow.

“Snow amounts quickly decrease as you move southeast given the expected mixed precipitation and also less precipitation overall due to the storm track,” per the National Weather Service – Hastings, “Places along and north of Highway 6 will see the highest snowfall accumulations with 5 to 10 inches of snow possible across this area. Areas south of Highway 6 will have lower snowfall amounts with higher uncertainty on totals due to mixed precipitation.”

NWS Hastings notes that travel could be very difficult with blowing snow and heavy snow rate could reduce visibility. There could be impacts to the morning commute, but the evening commute will be affected.

By Thursday, even the slower model solutions having all of the precipitation exit the forecast area. The wind will die down to 10 to 15 mph with some gusts around 20 mph, but things should be rather tame.

It will be cold with the fresh snow cover and cooler air working in behind the departing storm system.

From Friday into the weekend, it will be mainly dry with below normal temperatures; highs will struggle given the expected snow cover.

By Monday there could be a weak storm bringing in mainly cooler air and perhaps just a slight chance for snow, but there is low confidence.

Day by day, Wednesday will see snow, heavy at times with an accumulation of 4-8 inches. Winds will be out of the northeast at 15 to 20 mph with gusts as high as 30 mph. There is a 100 percent chance of precipitation.

Thursday will be mostly sunny with a high near 32, winds will be out of the northwest at 5 to 10 mph. Friday will be mostly sunny with a high near 30.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with a high near 30 and Sunday will be mostly sunny with a high near 32.

On Monday there is currently a 20 percent chance for snow, it will be mostly cloudy with a high near 27 degrees.