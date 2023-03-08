There will be several chances for a mix of precipitation this week. While the work week has trended cooler, temperatures will rebound for the weekend.

By Wednesday morning, the area might wake up to some light wintry mix that fell through the overnight hours, but impacts are expected to be limited and there will be little to no accumulation.

Late Wednesday night into Thursday, the chances for rain and snow return as a main upper level trough ejects into the central United States.

“There is actually still quite a bit of disagreement between deterministic model runs on timing. Fortunately, there has been increasing consensus that the highest snow totals will remain across South Dakota. Areas north of I-80 could pick up a couple inches, but even that isn`t a guarantee,” the National Weather Service – Hastings states.

Models had originally shown this system moving farther south, but have since shown a more northerly course, with the system intensifying well east of the local area.

Friday is expected to be dry with only slight chances for precipitation returning over the weekend. Forecast temperatures have trended warmer late in the week through the weekend, but they could get even warmer. One ensemble shows mid to upper 40s for Saturday, which would be a 15 degree jump from the previous night.

Day by day, Wednesday will be cloudy with a high near 39, winds will be out of the northeast at 5 to 10 mph. There is a slight chance of snow before noon and then rain, the overall chance of precipitation is 30 percent. On Wednesday night there is a chance of rain before midnight and then a mix of rain and snow later, the overall chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Thursday will be cloudy with a high near 39. Rain and snow will be likely before noon, precipitation chances will be 70 percent. During the evening precipitation chances lower to 20 percent.

Friday will be mostly sunny with a high near 36.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 40 and Sunday will be mostly sunny with a high again near 40 degrees.