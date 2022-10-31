Seasonable start to November, possible severe weather on Thursday

The month of November will get off to a seasonable start for fall. There is a chance for severe weather on Thursday and rain potential is still in place for the upcoming weekend.

High pressure will nudge its way in from the west as a low pressure trough begins to dig in across the west coast. This will lead to a rise in temperatures mid-week with 70s possible on Wednesday afternoon. Also, winds will begin to increase as an area of surface low pressure deepens on the lee side of the Rockies, increasing the local pressure gradient.

The rise in temperature and wind speeds will lead to near-critical to critical fire weather concern on Wednesday and Thursday afternoons.

As the area continues to transition into fall, record temperatures are also falling, meaning near record highs are possible on Wednesday. For instance, the record high on Nov. 2 in Grand Island was 79 and is forecast to be 77.

A cold front will then approach and cross the local area around peak heating on Thursday, which could provide the trigger for thunderstorms mainly east of the area, where the best instability lies. Instability looks meager but it should be enough with some modest shear to lead to some severe storms.

Behind the cold front, significantly cooler air is expected to filter in from the north as the upper level low transitions across the southwest and into the Plains. This should bring near to below normal temperatures to finish out the week as highs on Friday are only expected to be in the 40s.

The main upper low lifts out of the southwest over the weekend and brings additional chances for precipitation. Amounts are highly dependent on the track the low pressure system takes.

Day by day, Wednesday will be mostly sunny with a high near 76, winds will be out of the south at 10 mph. Thursday will be partly sunny with a high near 60, during the evening there is a 40 percent chance of showers. Friday will be partly cloudy with a high near 48.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with a high near 59; there is a 20 percent chance of precipitation that continues into the evening. Sunday will be mostly sunny with a high near 58 degrees.