Restive January

There is no doubt that I love everything about the Christmas season: the decorating, the baking, the present hunting, the family time, programs and concerts. You could easily make the argument that I am “Christmas crazy.”

But the older I get I realize I am looking forward to the month of January more and more. January gives me a chance to finally take a deep breath from the hustle and bustle of the holidays. The calendar is no longer crammed with events nearly every day of the week. There was one week this last December that I was not able to be home a single night, and while I love attending all those events, it’s good to look at my January 2023 calendar and see some empty spaces.

It seems as if all nature is taking a deep breath as well. Underneath the frozen ground the earth rests. Trees, flowers and plants that will bloom in all their glory this spring are also in a spirit of repose.

Paul Theroux wrote, “winter is a season of recovery and preparation.” It is a time of rest that is essential to our well-being.

Many folks say that January is their least favorite month, but I find that the opposite is true for me. It is a longer month with 31 days, and many times it is cold and gray, but I find that the slower pace of January is a balm to my spirit.

When I was a teenager one of my favorite things to do during January was to take a walk next to the Platte River after school. After our long bus ride home I would grab a snack and then bundle up and head outside.

The air would be frosty cold and I could see my breath hanging in the air. Canadian geese and bald eagles were usually out in full force, and I would quietly stand on the river bank and observe them. I tried very hard not to disturb them because they were so fun to watch. The geese would circle one area for a time and then decide they were going to land. They would tuck their wings and drop like rocks and then at the last moment they would stretch out and hit the water with a tremendous splash. It seemed clumsy, yet beautiful at the same time.

One of the most delightful things about walking next to the river in January were the gorgeous sunsets. The days were still very short so I didn’t have to wait long to be a witness to the amazing spectacle. As the sun set it turned the sky gorgeous colors of pink, purple and gray. What was lovely was that those colors were reflected in the river water and it would look like it was purple and pink too. The cares and worries of the day would fade away when I would take those long walks and view that stunning sky. If I close my eyes now I can still see those vibrant colors filling my line of vision.

Now more than ever I find I need the period of rest and renewal that the month of January brings. John Geddes wrote, “I pray this winter be gentle and kind–a season of rest from the wheel of the mind.” May we embrace the long winter days of January and use them to renew our spirits as we head into a new year.