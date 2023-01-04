Refrigerator storage for produce

Do foods spoil quickly in the refrigerator? Maximize refrigerator storage of foods that produce ethylene. Ethylene is a gas that is produced by fresh produce which initiates the ripening process. To reduce unnecessary spoilage of produce, do not store ethylene producing fruits and vegetables with foods that are sensitive to ethylene gas in the refrigerator at 40°F or below.

For example, storing ethylene-producing apples with ethylene-sensitive peppers can cause the peppers to over ripen or spoil.

Ethylene Producing Foods: (Should be stored in a low-humidity crisper drawer.)

Apples, Apricots, Avocado, Ripening Bananas, Cantaloupe, Figs, Honeydew, Kiwi, Mangoes, Nectarine, Papayas, Passion Fruit, Peaches, Pears, Persimmons, Plantains, Plums, Prunes, Tomatoes

Ethylene Sensitive Foods: (Should be stored in a high humidity crisper drawer.)

Broccoli, Green Beans, Endive, Broccoli, Brussels Sprouts, Cabbage, Carrots, Cauliflower, Chard, Cucumbers, Eggplant, Leafy Greens, Lettuce, Okra, Parsley, Peppers, Peas, Spinach, Squash, Watercress, Watermelon

Refrigerator Storage: DO NOT store produce on refrigerator shelves as fruits and vegetables will wilt and spoil more quickly.

The produce/crisper drawer in a refrigerator maintains the humidity and temperature levels.

Refrigerators usually have two drawers allowing separation of ethylene-producing foods from ethylene sensitive foods. The low humidity settings allow moisture and ethylene to escape. High humidity is best for storing ethylene-sensitive foods.

Storing Carrots? Carrots are ethylene-sensitive and may develop a bitter flavor if stored with ethylene producing foods.

Potatoes? Potatoes should NOT be stored in the refrigerator as the prefer temperatures of 40°F — 45°F. Potatoes that are stored below 40°F will develop a sweeter flavor as the starch is changed into sugars. Potatoes are best stored in a well-ventilated area separate from other produce. Do not wash fresh potatoes until you are ready to use them.

Onions? Onions are best stored in a cool, dry location outside the refrigerator and separate from potatoes with temperatures of 35°F — 40°F.