Related to this story

Most Popular

Food Guide Pyramid history

Food Guide Pyramid history

Do you remember learning about the different food groups in school? Depending on your age you may have learn a wheel, a pyramid, a plate or so…

Government overreach

Government overreach

I am always working to ensure that federal policies make sense for communities in Nebraska. Nebraskans know all too well that rules crafted by…

Every kid deserves school choice

Every kid deserves school choice

Every Nebraska kid should be given the opportunity to have their educational needs met, whether they live in Omaha or Scottsbluff. Every paren…

Missing Monte

Missing Monte

We lost a sweet soul last Tuesday morning. Sadly, when I came downstairs I found that our sweet Bichon Frise, Monte, had passed away on his li…