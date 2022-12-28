Precipitation type uncertain for Wednesday system

After the warm up to start the work week, the next weather system arrives Wednesday evening and could bring messy frozen precipitation to the area. A subsequent system is then set to kick off the New Year on Saturday.

The system moving into the area Wednesday night looks to be a quick open wave aloft. The biggest question, as of Tuesday morning, is the type of precipitation this system will bring and the amount, the National Weather Service – Hastings states.

Right now the models still show plenty of uncertainty, but the trend is going toward a messy evening with a mixture of rain, freezing rain and snow. A light glaze may be possible overnight Wednesday and into Thursday morning. Regardless, be ready for poor driving conditions during these times.

Friday through at least Sunday morning looks to be dry and mild with a high near the 40s and 50s.

The next system could come late Sunday, as a low ejects out of the southwest, there is too much uncertainty to determine mixed precipitation so ice is being kept out of the forecast at the moment.

From Sunday night into Monday there is a 50-70 percent chance for some type of precipitation. A cold front accompanying the system will knock temperatures back down into the 30s for Monday.

Day by day, Wednesday will see a high near 53 with northwest winds at 5 to 10 mph. During the evening there is a 30 percent chance of precipitation, the low will be around 28.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 41, there is a chance of snow and freezing rain before 9 a.m., then a chance of rain, snow, and freezing rain between 9 a.m. and noon, then a slight chance of rain after noon. The overall chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Friday will be mostly sunny with a high near 45. Saturday will be partly sunny with a high near 46. New Year’s Day will be mostly cloudy with a high near 44, during the evening there is a 60 percent chance for precipitation.

For Monday, it will be mostly cloudy with a high near 36, rain and snow are likely, the overall chance for precipitation is 70 percent.