Precious Ellie

I had to say goodbye to my chocolate Labrador Ellie last Friday. She had been struggling the last few weeks, and we made a couple of trips to the veterinarian to see if we could find out what was wrong. Chest x rays revealed multiple tumors on her lungs–there wasn’t much we could do for her but bring her home and try to keep her comfortable.

Unfortunately she faded faster than we thought she would. Last week she wouldn’t eat much of anything, and you could tell that she wasn’t herself–she had very little energy. With her not able to eat or keep anything down we made the heartbreaking decision to have her put to sleep. There can be no harder decision for a pet owner to make. Another thing that is hard is how short a dog’s life can be. Ellie was only seven years old, which even for a Labrador is pretty young. I had hoped to have at least four or five more years with her.

Even though we have other dogs I can’t believe how empty it feels in the house without her. Ellie was one in a million, a very special dog. Our son Evan said she took up a lot of space, both physically and in our hearts.

We brought Ellie home as a two-month-old puppy in the spring of 2015. I was not planning on getting a female puppy–I was hoping for a male. But by the time we got to the breeder’s home in Cairo, the males had already been taken. However, there were still about six females left. I chose the puppy that seemed super friendly and a little feisty. On the way home from Cairo, the girls and I talked about possible names for her. Maria mentioned the name “Eleanor” which seemed to suit her perfectly so that was what we decided to stay with. Not long after we decided on her name, Ellie proceeded to get very car sick, almost hitting Maria’s shoes in the process–we still laugh about that today, although Maria was not very amused.

I couldn’t wait for my dad to see our puppy–he loved Labrador Retrievers. That Easter, the last one with my dad, we were able to introduce him to Ellie. I think he thought she was one of the cutest things ever. My dad loved all animals, but to him, Labrador Retrievers were the dog of all dogs. There was no better breed in his mind. He loved everything about them.

From the beginning Ellie seemed to decide that I was her person. She followed me everywhere, even into the bathroom. She was kind of quirky, kind of loony (a lot like her owner!). She seemed to know where her head was, but didn’t know where the rest of her body was. She crashed into a lot of things, and that tail! We always said Ellie’s tail was a weapon of mass destruction. She was always happy, always wagging that tail, so things were getting knocked off the coffee table and end tables constantly. She loved to chew on rubber toys and would eat cardboard if she could get her paws on it. When I would arrive home she would greet me with such enthusiasm that you would think I had been gone for weeks instead of only a few hours.

I can never repay the love and loyalty that Ellie gave to me. She was a blessing, a four-legged angel in disguise. I swear sometimes that dog knew what I was thinking. When I left the veterinarian clinic Friday morning I asked my daddy to watch over and take care of my girl, until I can see them both again.