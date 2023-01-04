 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sunny Side Up

Plans for a New Year

Happy 2023! So far I think it looks a lot like 2022. I don’t feel any different yet. I guess I’ll give it some time and see how the year progresses.

New Year: the time of reflection and resolutions.

Reflection is always good. Looking back on your year can help you evaluate the things you appreciated, the things you would have changed, the sad, the happy, the good and the bad. No matter what has happened in your year, everything together has formed you into the person that you are today.

Did you make any resolutions? I have learned not to make “resolutions” as they tend to lead to disappointment and frustration. First of all, most people make a list of resolutions when one or two might be hard to accomplish. Then they usually aim toward unrealistic things.

I think it should be required that all resolutions have a manual or blueprint or plan. That’s where people go wrong. You have to have a plan to accomplish anything. “I’m going to lose weight this year.” How? Exercise? Diet? Both? “I’m going to quit smoking this year.” How? Medication? Hypnosis? Both? When one has a plan accomplishing goals is much easier.

Without the plan, resolutions are generally a waste of time. Most of us proclaim these grandiose plans for all of the improvements we will tackle in the New Year. Then by February we have either forgotten or discarded most if not all of those plans. On the other hand, I feel setting goals along with a timeline to complete them is far more realistic and achievable. I have a short list I plan to work on in 2023. If I meet those goals, I’ll go ahead and start on a new list.

How about we make a simple list of resolutions or goals or whatever else you might want to call them for the New Year? With a little practice, I think any of us could accomplish these.

Be a better person today than I was yesterday.

Be kind to others and myself.

Don’t judge.

Forgive easily.

Be grateful. Always be grateful.

No matter what your plans, resolutions or goals for the New Year may be, here is a prayer I saw recently and it is what I wish for you. “May all of my family and friends who need a New Year miracle be blessed. May whoever has had a bad year face this New Year with hope in their heart. May all of those who have had heavy burdens this year have their load lightened and the opportunity to enjoy the New Year. And may the person reading this prayer have a happy and prosperous New Year.” Here’s to hoping the past year has made you stronger, happier, confident and left you sunny side up going into 2023.

