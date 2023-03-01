My husband and I enjoy watching the television show Special Forces.

The show puts celebrities through demanding training exercises like the American elite military units.

The exercises are led by Directing Staff agents, tough no-nonsense men who are well-tested on the battlefield.

After each exercise the agents discuss the response of each participant.

When weakness is detected in the character of a celebrity, they are brought into a small cement room for questioning.

The intent of the probe is to find out the reason the celebrity is struggling.

For some participants, this is the first time they’ve come face-to-face with their past.

A lack of confidence, fear of failure, not measuring up, and anxiety they experience is from a place of pain.

After they reveal the life-altering experience causing the trouble, the Directing Staff agent states, “That’s the past. This is now. Go.”

The celebrity must then decide to deal with the issue and emotions, push forward, or possibly fail the next task.

Internal house cleaning is critical for mental and emotional health.

We’ve all experienced our fair share of life-altering events. If we haven’t, we will.

It’s how we respond to situations and handle the expectations of other people that either builds or weakens resolve.

Mental toughness pushes us through the tough times and emotional strength helps us to press on.

It can be difficult putting the past in its proper place. Sometimes we need help dealing with the lingering effects of pain.

Spring’s a good time to clean out closets, cupboards, and cabinets in our homes.

As we sort items, discarding the unnecessary ones, it’s a good reminder to clean out our past and discard unnecessary debris that limits potential.

It’s time to put the past in its place.

By putting the past in its proper place, we can begin today confident and well.

Miss B