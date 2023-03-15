I recently listened to an inspiring message.

The speaker instructed the audience to make one small change in their life each month of the year. “At the beginning of the month, write a question. ‘What one small change can I do this month that will have the biggest change in my life?”

Ruminate the possibilities.

Choose one then commit to the change each day for one month.

Do you need help with prioritizing your day? Write a to-do list then commit to following it through.

Want to lose a few pounds? Make one healthy decision each day.

Need to do some spring cleaning? Clean out one drawer or cupboard a day. Imagine the crumbs and clutter you’ll eliminate.

Are you in need of positivity? Read inspiring messages to uplift your soul.

Are you feeling lonely? Call, text, write to friends and family to reconnect.

One small change a month may seem tedious but in the long run it pays off.

In January I wrote the question. “What one small change can I do this month that will have the biggest positive change in my life?”

After brainstorming idea, I chose to change the amount of liquids in my diet. I decided to increase water intake by drinking one 16 oz. bottle a day.

Not only did I succeed for the month of January, but every day since.

You wouldn’t think that would make a big difference, but that one small change has made a big impact.

A new month is around the corner, a fine time to commit to one small change.

If we make one small change each month of this year, by the end of December, the small changes we made throughout the year will have a big positive effect on our lives.

Never underestimate the power of one small change a month.

Miss B