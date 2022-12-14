It’s been a lifetime since the last time I heard your voice.

But I remember the words of wisdom you taught, the pet name you called me, and the joy on your face as our family gathered around the Christmas tree to open presents for what turned out to be the last time.

This day always reminds me of the great blessing of having you as my dad.

Today is your 95th birthday.

What this daughter would do to wish you one more happy birthday.

What I would do to have one more conversation.

What would we talk about over a cup of coffee and slice of chocolate cake?

I’d want to know about heaven.

What is it like? I can only imagine the vibrant colors, splendor of mountains with cascading waterfalls, and multitudes singing in unison.

How often do you see Mom? What do you talk about? How often do you play with your eight grandchildren?

Does the veil between heaven and earth thin so you can see what is happening in my life? If so, I hope my life pleases you.

I’ve spent a lifetime adapting your finest attributes into my own life so your presence would never leave.

Your death left an emptiness in my soul that left me searching for the meaning of life.

The search led back to the childhood teachings and wisdom you shared.

The words you spoke became the necessary nourishment to live with principles and faith. They guide me still.

I’ve always marveled that even though our family had limited time together your life’s impact has never diminished, but kept burning bright, like the star that shone on the night of Jesus’ birth.

I pray your voice and light continue to guide and direct me on heaven’s path until we see each other again.

Happy Birthday Daddy!

Your,

Baby Girl

Miss B