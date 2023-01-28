No longer “healthcare’s greatest secret” — celebrating National CRNA Week

Every year across the United States, Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNAs) administer more than 50 million anesthetics to patients. I am proud to count myself among the nearly 60,000 CRNAs celebrating our profession during National CRNA Week, January 22-28.

During National CRNA Week, nurse anesthetists educate our communities about who we are and what we do—from advocating for transformative wins in healthcare policy to saving lives and advancing patient care. The profession once known as “healthcare’s greatest secret” continues to grow with more than 2,400 of these Advanced Practice Providers entering the anesthesia workforce annually.

This year, we reflect on our long history as the first providers of anesthesia since 1863. Nurses first provided anesthesia on the battlefields of the American Civil War. During World War I, nurse anesthetists became the predominant providers of anesthesia care to wounded soldiers on the front lines.

Today, CRNAs have full practice authority in every branch of the military and are the primary providers of anesthesia care to U.S. military personnel as the sole anesthesia providers on forward surgical teams, on the front lines, on navy ships, and for aircraft evacuation teams around the globe.

Nebraska is a predominately rural state with 62 critical access hospitals where CRNAs provide 100% of anesthesia services. Lexington Regional Health Center CRNAs Melissa Tufford and Amy Graham enable patients to undergo surgery safely and recover comfortably close to home. These skilled providers play an essential role for expectant families, allowing first-rate delivery experiences without maternal patients having to travel great distances for obstetrical care.

As members of one of America’s most trusted professions, CRNAs have served on the front lines of patient care from the beginning, and we continue to answer the call to help keep Nebraska patients healthy and safe. Please join me in celebrating National CRNA Week! Visit neana.org to learn more about CRNAs in Nebraska.

Laura Fraynd, DNAP, CRNA

President-Elect

Nebraska Association of Nurse Anesthetists