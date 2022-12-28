New year invites new beginning

Ringing in a new year is the ultimate reminder of renewal.

This is the time of year when we’re invited to leave the burdens of our past behind.

Every person has something they are still trying to process.

What will we leave in the old year so we can start free in 2023?

Many people wrestle with the words and actions of others that cause pain.

Memories come back at unexpected moments, as do the emotions we experienced when they first happened.

If we do not process these in a healthy manner, the hurtful memories and false accusations can fester in the recesses of our hearts.

Even if they were not intended to cause harm, a person can turn these pained moments into unrealistic expectations we set for ourselves.

Unrealistic expectations will mature into fear of failure and perfectionism causing us to feel like we do not measure up.

It takes courage to admit our need for healing.

To help see the past dissipate, light three candles symbolizing hurtful memories, false accusations, and unrealistic expectations.

As you blow out the candle hurtful memories watch the pain leave in a trail of smoke, swirling upward into the air.

Cup the candle false accusations and blow out the flame. Just like with hurtful memories, the smoke carries away every curse, lingering retort, nasty putdown, and lies accumulated into the Heart of mercy and forgiveness.

Snuff out unrealistic expectations. Plumes of smoke will trail away from the wick into the heart of God.

He will lift all the pain, all the hurt, all the disappointment, all the shame that stockpiled in our heart.

It is then we can start the new year free.

2023 invites a new beginning: will you believe in the freedom that waits for you, even if that means giving up what you’ve held on for so long, and place your trust in the One who can set you free?

Miss B