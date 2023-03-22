I love all kinds of home improvement shows-remodel, redesign, organizing, landscaping and even house hunting. I can watch hours of it. Often times it inspires me and I think “I could do that”. Other times it amazes me and all I can think as I watch is “Wow”. And sometimes it even annoys me. But I keep watching.

The remodel shows are fun, but they usually have a pattern-house tour/wish list, budget meeting, unforeseen issue, budget adjustment all ending with the perfect house. I’m ok that these shows are predictable. I like some shows more than others because the designers on them lean more toward the styles I like, but it is fun to watch some that are far beyond what I can imagine like city lofts or mega-mansions or even tree houses! It’s fun for me to imagine what it would be like and what choices I might make if I were the home owner.

Redesign shows are probably more on my level in terms of skills and budgets. Redesign simply means working with what you have and seeing things with a fresh eye. All of us have a tendency to set up our homes and then that is how they stay for years. Nothing moves. Nothing changes. Usually on these shows they have an outsider come in and say, “Hey, what about this” or “Have you tried this”. Sometimes when I watch I can’t help thinking, “Well duh”, but we all have our own ruts that we get into.

Organizing shows have a sort of soothing quality to them, at least in the end. But before we get there I find myself getting annoyed with some of the homeowners. They pay organizing specialist to come into their homes to help them declutter and organize, “declutter” being the operative word. Most of the people on these shows would need less organizing if they just got rid of some stuff. As they are going through all their things and struggling and debating over what to do with something like a half burned candle covered in waxy dust just because it was burning the night he proposed makes me want to scream at the TV. Unless you can prove to me that the half burned, waxy dust covered candle is the reason he proposed to you then throw it away! But the soothing part is when they use shiny, air-tight containers to beautify a once stuffed full pantry. Or they find the perfect use for a beautiful basket. Or they make the built-in bookshelves have a perfect balance between interesting or meaningful tchotchkes and actual books. That is a true, happy ending story for me.

Landscaping shows have that same soothing effect for me, but they can be dangerous. I’m not sure you’ve noticed, but to landscape your property well takes some money. And people like me have a problem stopping once you start. If you plant a flower, then you need a bush. Once you have the bush, then you need a tree. What about a fence or a retaining wall? Yeah! I need one of those too. But what’s really easy to overlook as you get all hopped up with inspiration from these shows is that they have the proper equipment to complete the design quickly and efficiently. The work is much more quickly finished when you have a backhoe instead of just a hand trowel or a ditcher instead of a shovel. Still sweat equity put into planting a flower or creating an entire flowerbed leaves you with some pride of a job well done. And if watching these shows helps me feel inspired, then gosh darn it, I’ll watch a whole season.

Finally, let’s watch a show about people trying to buy a house. I enjoy seeing what folks look for in different parts of the country and the different price ranges for homes. I often wonder where they find the people to be on these shows when they say things like, “My wife is an aspiring snake charmer and I teach underwater basket weaving and we have a budget of $1.2 million.” What? Or when they look at a home and make comments like, “I hate the color” or “The front door is pretty blah”. Really? All things you can easily change folks! But maybe that’s just me.

I guess there are worse ways that I could be spending my time rather than my HGTV and DIY addiction. Who knows? Maybe I’ll be a designer, organizer or landscaper in my next life. You never know. It could happen. Until then I’ll just watch and dream and be inspired to update, reshape and try new things. And that will keep me sunny side up.