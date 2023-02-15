We lost a sweet soul last Tuesday morning. Sadly, when I came downstairs I found that our sweet Bichon Frise, Monte, had passed away on his little bed.

Monte was 17 years old–the oldest dog we have ever had. I don’t know if our youngest daughter Maria remembers life without him as she was only five when we brought him home. We got Monte on Mother’s Day in 2006, but it soon became apparent that he was destined to be the kids’ dog, and Brian was especially his person. He was devoted to his family, and before he lost his sight and his hearing, he waited patiently for the kids to come home from school every day.

I swear Monte could tell time like nobody’s business. I only had to look at that little dog to know that it was getting close to 3:00 p.m. He would find a perch where he could watch for the kids out the window, and you could see his joy and excitement when he spotted one of them out in the driveway. He would bail off of his lookout spot and sprint for the back door so he could greet whichever child was coming in.

The American Kennel Club breed standard for the Bichon Frise says: “The Bichon Frise is a small, sturdy, white powder puff of a dog whose merry temperament is evidenced by his plumed tail carried jauntily over the back and his dark eyed inquisitive expression.” It also says they are bold, playful, and affectionate.

We always laughed and said that even though Monte was a “powder-puff” dog, he was a country dog at heart. He was not afraid of a racoon that took a swipe at him, and he didn’t back down from a very angry bull snake. Said snake was striking at him, but speedy Monte jumped out of the way in the nick of time.

When we first moved out to the farm we turned all the dogs out into their big backyard. All the other dogs seemed to be quite nervous and they didn’t seem too anxious to explore. Not Monte. Even though his sight had started to deteriorate he was unafraid, and he took off to check out his new surroundings. It wasn’t too long before the other dogs began to follow suit.

When he was young and feeling good Monte would have what we called “blitzes” around the house. Other folks would probably call them the “zoomies.” He would tear around the house at full speed, and I was always amazed he didn’t crash into something. He was incredibly fast, and our other dogs always had a hard time keeping up with him.

These last few months have been difficult for our family. In October we lost my chocolate Labrador Ellie due to cancer, and now we have lost our precious Monte. He was a part of our lives for so long it seems like there is a big gaping hole where he used to be. It would be impossible to repay the loyalty, laughter, and love that Monte gave us throughout his life. We were blessed to have him, and if dogs go to heaven (which I believe they do), he is having a blitz and romping around–his little body restored, his dark eyes alight with joy, once again waiting for his family to join him again someday.