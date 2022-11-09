November is the perfect month to cultivate the virtue of thanksgiving.

Thankfulness is expressing the highest virtue gratitude.

It is good to give thanks in the morning and at the end of the day.

The wise guidance of my grandma helped me to see things clearly. She told me there are always things to be grateful for.

I fondly remember my second-grade students making gratefulness chains.

Every school day during the month of November, the kids wrote a sentence of what they were grateful for on an autumn-colored strip of construction paper.

We stapled the links together to form long chains that wrapped around the classroom like a warm embrace.

Do we cultivate an atmosphere of gratefulness where we live?

When we develop a thankful heart, we will see with new eyes.

There are a million little things to be grateful for:

We have breath in our lungs,

Clothes to wear,

Food to eat,

Good health.

We can enjoy:

Laughter of children,

Playfulness of puppies,

Sunrise and sunset,

Good music,

Close friendships.

There are a million little things to be grateful for.

Thankfulness does not depend upon what happens to us, as much as what happens inside us, because thankfulness is a condition of the heart.

Do you remember the song “I’ve Got Plenty to Be Thankful For”, sung by Bing Crosby on Thanksgiving Day in the movie Holiday Inn?

“I’ve got eyes to see with

Ears to hear with

Someone to adore

How could anybody ask for more?

My needs are small, I buy ‘em all

At the five and ten cent store

Oh, I’ve got plenty to be thankful for.”

Thankfulness is a virtue that enriches your life and enriches the lives around you.

During this month of Thanksgiving, if we start each morning and end each day counting our blessings, we will see those million little things.

Miss B